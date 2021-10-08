Chevron Left
Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization. Digital and mobile technology coupled with the explosive adoption of social media globally has fundamentally disrupted consumer expectations, and how businesses must operate to support their customers. If you want to understand the forces driving and transforming businesses today and how cutting-edge digital strategies can help businesses grow and thrive in this dynamic environment, this course will help you do so. You will learn the core principles of digital marketing before diving deeper into the basics of digital strategy, audience and competitive research, and how to connect with the customer. After completing this course, you will be able to: - • Understand how digital and social media have disrupted the way businesses sell to consumers • Use digital research and social listening to gain insights into your audience, competitors, and industry • Recognize the core components of an effective digital marketing strategy • Recognize how marketers use the Buyer’s Journey model to influence purchase decisions over digital platforms using digital content and tools • Use the principles of content marketing to create effective content that engages an audience This course also explains how to choose the right content for your customers – and how to develop a creative strategy to deliver on key business goals. This is the first course in the Digital Marketing Institute’s Digital Strategy specialization. On completion of all courses in your Specialization, you will also be awarded a Digital Marketing Institute Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification, along with three months of free Power Membership, allowing you to boost your career and unlock your next opportunity. 92% of DMI members have said their courses have had a positive impact on their careers, while 88% are now working at senior or manager level....

FK

Apr 11, 2022

This course helped me understand the true methods needed to set a Digital Marketing Strategy in a very practical way. This course made me love Digital Marketing even more. Thanks to DMI.

SK

Feb 3, 2022

A comprehensive course that gives a good over-view and understanding of the Digital Strategy. Got an opportunity to learn many new concepts and ideas in depth. Highly recommended.

By Benjamin C D

Oct 8, 2021

This teaches me exactly what I've wanted to learn about. This marketing appeals to me on a primal level.

By Kevin P

Jul 8, 2021

having to wait for classmastes around the world to review your projects is a horrendous waste of time. While I understand and respect the idea, I have had to wait weeks for someone to review.

By OK A I N

Oct 26, 2021

​Thanks for the opportunity to study with the Digital Marketing Institute.

By Asif I

Jun 7, 2021

Great Course indeed. Thanks to Digital Marketing Institute.

By Farzad K

Apr 12, 2022

This course helped me understand the true methods needed to set a Digital Marketing Strategy in a very practical way. This course made me love Digital Marketing even more. Thanks to DMI.

By SUMAN K

Feb 4, 2022

A comprehensive course that gives a good over-view and understanding of the Digital Strategy. Got an opportunity to learn many new concepts and ideas in depth. Highly recommended.

By Shivani B

Oct 17, 2021

This course teaches about various aspects of Digital Marketing, Digital Strategy, Content Marketing and Digital Transformation. There is a lot to learn and apply!

By Diane I

Mar 23, 2022

Digital Strategy and Business Opportunity course has opened my eyes to the best way I can do my job as a marketer. I am so glad I took this course.

By Olumide O O

Apr 2, 2022

Absolutely intuitive and effective! Great recommendation for all digital marketing practitioners1

By Benmalek A

Feb 14, 2022

Rich lessons with information and benefits in digital strategy and business

thanks

By Viaan M

May 9, 2022

EXCELLENT COURSE THIS COURSE HELP ME TO UNDERSTAND WRITING BLOG AND CONTENT

By Sayyed B R

Dec 4, 2021

Anyone at any level of marketing must pursue this course. Amazing

By Sipporah J

Jan 22, 2022

Fantastic! Very in-depth with awesome teachers/instructors!

By KAMBALE N D

Apr 16, 2022

this is a amizing course i really recommend it to you

By Shantanu v

Mar 31, 2022

i​ liked the course contents and its presentation.

By Holly M

Apr 20, 2022

Outstanding. Exactly what I was looking for...

By federico D S

Feb 5, 2022

I found it very well structured and clear

By Mariam D A

Nov 23, 2021

thorough and well structured course

By Zaryab N

Jul 28, 2021

Great course! Well structured!

By Hari K

May 7, 2022

Very nicely structured ....

By Elias D G

Feb 21, 2022

E​xcellent Course

By Supaporn G

May 17, 2022

The course was really helpful, but some part of it was a bit monotone and boring which make it easily to slip off the topic. However, the course was very useful and it really got me thinking deeper into the strategy of digital marketing and marketing as a whole. I am looking forward to participating into mroe courses with Digital Marketing Institute.

If there could be some group work where you could work with other participants it would be great! As we will be able to share real time ideas and also doesn't feel so lonely and boring doing online learning ;)

By Nazanin N

Sep 4, 2021

everything was perfect about this course, the instructions were clear and the tutors could convey the messages very well. In my opinion the only thing this course lacks is real struggles and solutions of digital marketing field. detailed examples of experts.

By The R

May 17, 2022

E​asy to follow through, have lots of information for reference.

W​ant more specifice practical example in the real world.

By Muhammad I

May 28, 2022

sangat bagus, hanya sedikit bingung pada bagian tugas akhir tidak dapat dituntaskan

