Executive MBA
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Executive MBA
Offered by Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
24 to 60 months
8 to 10 hours per week
Online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
Rs. 10,93,000 / $14,573
Earn an Executive MBA from IIT Roorkee, one of the leading B schools and leading technical institutions in Asia
In this programme, you will develop an insight into key managerial processes and gain analytical expertise with a technology-centric viewpoint. You will have an opportunity to learn from the expert faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. This degree emphasises cross-dimensional expertise and focuses on building a strong foundation both in the field of business and technology. Being highly customisable, this degree allows you to follow your interests and choose your area of specialisation after covering the fundamentals of business and technology.
This degree programme is aligned with the needs of Industry 4.0 and is focused on applying emerging trends of automation and data. Post completion of this degree programme, you will develop managerial skills and will be able to spearhead your department/organisation.
What makes this Master's degree programme unique?
Learn with a highly customisable degree
You will have an opportunity to choose from over 55 electives that help you customise your credential post completion of the foundational courses. This enables you to specialise with a unique combination of disciplines suited to your aspirations.
Industry oriented curriculum
The degree is designed to make you ready for the emerging trends in automation and data. You will be prepared to spearhead your organisation and apply the latest industry trends to excel in your career.
Learn from one of the leading technical institutes in Asia
IIT Roorkee is one of the leading technical institutes in Asia. With its Executive MBA degree, you will build combined expertise in the fields of technology and business.
Enter your number, and a Coursera enrollment counselor will reach out within the next 2-3 business days
By clicking the continue button, I consent to receiving calls or texts from Coursera about educational opportunities.
Applications opening soon. Classes start November 2022.
- Learn with a highly customisable degree
- Industry oriented curriculum
- Learn from one of the leading technical institutes in Asia
About the Program
Admissions
You must have a bachelor's degree with 65% marks or equivalent grade points with four years of relevant work experience after graduation to be eligible to apply.For complete eligibility criteria, click here
Academics
In this programme, working professionals will have the opportunity to refresh their fundamentals and gain contemporary knowledge. You will develop an insight into key managerial processes and analytical expertise with a techno-managerial centric viewpoint.Learn more about academics
Student Experience
In this 100% online degree programme, you’ll interact with IIT Roorkee’s renowned faculty on a weekly basis. You’ll also benefit from a blend of live and recorded lectures and ample opportunities to get hands-on experience.Learn more about student experience
Careers
This degree prepares you for vertical movement in your current profile or lateral shift to a different domain. The programme offers a wide range of 55 electives enabling you learn and master the subject areas of your choice.Learn more about careers
About the Institute
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is among the foremost institutes of national importance in higher technological education and basic and applied research. Since its establishment, the Institute has played a vital role in providing technical talent and know-how to the country in its pursuit of research.Learn more about the institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Coursera does not grant credit, and does not represent that any institution other than the degree granting institution will recognize the credit or credential awarded by the institution; the decision to grant, accept, or transfer credit is subject to the sole and absolute discretion of an educational institution.
We encourage you to investigate whether this degree meets your academic and/or professional needs before applying.