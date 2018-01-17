About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Doing Business in China Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 4 in the
Doing Business in China Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The Chinese Consumption Market

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 74 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Digital Marketing and Relationship Management

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Materialism and Conspicuous Consumption

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Self-Brand Connection, and How to Build a Strong Brand in China

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

