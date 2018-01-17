This course is designed to help learners sell their products, goods and services to Chinese consumers. To achieve this goal, the course will use evidence-based research in psychology, economics, legal studies and marketing to help learners understand the historical, economic and legal contexts of doing business in China and the behavioral characteristics of Chinese consumers. The course will cover topics in Chinese and global marketing, Chinese consumers, institutional and cultural influence on consumer motivation and behaviors in Chinese markets, and brand management in China.
This course is part of the Doing Business in China Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a forward looking comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West. CUHK teachers and students hail from all corners of the world. CUHK graduates are connected worldwide through an expansive alumni network.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Chinese Consumption Market
China is a big consumption market. It is a distinctive consumption market because of its unique contextual and cultural factors. Why do Chinese consumers spend big money on luxury brands? What roles do historical, contextual and cultural factors play in influencing Chinese consumption habits? The current module seeks to answer these questions.
Digital Marketing and Relationship Management
The Internet has created plenty of business opportunities in China. The current module highlights how you can manage relationship with Chinese consumers in the digital era.
Materialism and Conspicuous Consumption
Chinese consumers are found to be more materialistic in a cross-national survey conducted by the I.C.E lab at CUHK. Unlike Western consumers, the rising levels of materialism for Chinese consumers are not driven by low self-esteem. This lecture explains how lay elitism and social mobility affect Chinese consumption characteristics such as materialism, conspicuous consumption and acceptance of culturally mixed products.
Self-Brand Connection, and How to Build a Strong Brand in China
Consumers are becoming increasingly likely to see products from traditional and modern cultures at the same time, and products from different cultures in the same space. Experiencing two or more cultures simultaneously can elicit different responses from consumers. Recognizing the increasing importance of branding in China, this module highlights how you can successfully project the personalities and values that your brand represents without eliciting negative sentiments in your target consumer population.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.35%
- 4 stars13.72%
- 3 stars1.96%
- 2 stars0.49%
- 1 star1.47%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SELLING TO CHINESE CONSUMERS
Good overview on China consumer preference behaviours and motivation behind
very insightful for anyone who is interested in doing business in China or understanding more the specificities of the Chinese market.
great course , well explained , clear and interesting interviews
Very complete course but it should update some of the information... some of the concepts are from 2015-2016 and China has changed a lot since then...
About the Doing Business in China Specialization
Participants will know how Chinese entrepreneurs, consumers and employees think and act, and be able to generate consumer and business insights for doing business in China. Through the use of well-designed business cases, participants will be able to apply this knowledge when they start or manage a business organization in China. Participants will be able to identify business opportunities and challenges based on nuanced understanding of the socio-political, economic, cultural, and technological environments in China, and leverage on their consumer and business insights to develop and implement culturally informed strategic plans.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.