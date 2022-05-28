Doing Business in China Capstone enables you to apply your skills to real business challenges. You’ll use your newly earned business skills to identify, explore and evaluate a real opportunity involving products.
Prof. Dominic ChanAssociate Director, EMBA Program, Associate Professor of Practice in Entrepreneurship, Project Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a forward looking comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West. CUHK teachers and students hail from all corners of the world. CUHK graduates are connected worldwide through an expansive alumni network.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 0
Welcome to the "Doing Business in China" Capstone Project! We've used this course shell to bring you the resources and tools you need to complete your Capstone Project. Please study the readings below which provide you with the resources and timeline you need to complete a successful capstone.
Module 1
The first task now is you'll write your Description of the product you will develop further in a full opportunity analysis for your final project. You should specify how bringing the project into China fits the company. Because deciding what you will spend the next few weeks researching is such an important step, you'll submit it for peer review so you can get feedback on the validity and feasibility of your idea before you devote more time and effort to it. Once you submit your idea, please review the Project Descriptions of three of your peers.
Module 2
In this Module, you'll write your Strategic Plan for your product that will be part of your final project. Because determining who, where and how to enter China is critical to the success of your capstone, you'll have the opportunity to get feedback on the appropriateness and analytical strength of your strategic plan before you submit it as part of your final project. Once you submit your idea, please review the Strategic Plans of three of your peers.
Module 3
In this Module, you'll write your Marketing Plan for your product that will be part of your final project. Because determining who the audience is for a product, and how to talk the audience about it is critical to the success of your capstone, you'll have the opportunity to get feedback on creativity and analytical strength of your marketing plan before you submit it as part of your final project. Once you submit your idea, please review the Marketing Plans of three of your peers.
Module 4
Use this week to bring your project together and complete the Business Plan. Then, develop a 1-min video pitch presentation to sell your business plan to the management team of the company of the product you selected. Find someone you trust to review your work and offer feedback. Use the forums to see if your peers will help you out. Once you submit your plan and presentation, please review the work of at least three of your peers. We can't wait to see what you've come up with!
About the Doing Business in China Specialization
Participants will know how Chinese entrepreneurs, consumers and employees think and act, and be able to generate consumer and business insights for doing business in China. Through the use of well-designed business cases, participants will be able to apply this knowledge when they start or manage a business organization in China. Participants will be able to identify business opportunities and challenges based on nuanced understanding of the socio-political, economic, cultural, and technological environments in China, and leverage on their consumer and business insights to develop and implement culturally informed strategic plans.
