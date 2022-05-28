About this Course

7,268 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Doing Business in China Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Doing Business in China Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Module 0

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 1

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4

3 hours to complete
4 readings

About the Doing Business in China Specialization

Doing Business in China

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder