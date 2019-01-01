Profile

Prof. Xufei Ma

Associate Professor, Director, Center for Entrepreneurship

Bio

Prof. Xufei Ma is a tenured associate professor of the Department of Management, and Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. His research interests lie in corporate and international strategy, in particular foreign firms’ strategy and structure in emerging economies, and emerging economy firms’ internationalization. He has published his research in leading management journals such as Strategic Management Journal, Journal of International Business Studies, and Academy of Management Journal, among others. He is currently serving as a Guest Editor for Journal of International Business Studies, Journal of Management Studies, and Asia Pacific Journal of Management. He was the Winner of the Haynes Prize for the Most Promising Scholar from the Academy of International Business. Prof. Ma teaches Strategic Management at BBA, MBA, and EMBA levels. Before joining the academia, he had worked in SINOCHEM, a China-based Fortune Global 500 corporation, and had gained rich experience in trading, investment, and management.

Courses

Doing Business in China Capstone

China Strategy

