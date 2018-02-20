About this Course

24,691 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Doing Business in China Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Doing Business in China Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

What’s New? China’s New General Environment

4 hours to complete
29 videos (Total 93 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Who and Where? Players and Locations in China

3 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 86 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

How To Enter China: Entry Mode Choices

3 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

How To Become a Strategic Insider in China

3 hours to complete
30 videos (Total 74 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CHINA STRATEGY

View all reviews

About the Doing Business in China Specialization

Doing Business in China

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder