This course is designed to help you, as a strategist of a foreign company, better understand how to develop your China strategy. Specifically, after studying China’s changing strategic landscape, you will focus on mastering three strategic issues: who – the major players in China, how – the entry modes, and where – the location strategy for your China business. This course is aimed to deliver updated knowledge and real experiences of developing China strategy.
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a forward looking comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West. CUHK teachers and students hail from all corners of the world. CUHK graduates are connected worldwide through an expansive alumni network.
What’s New? China’s New General Environment
Evidence has shown that the contextual difference or gap between a foreign firm's home country and China is a key reason for business failure in China. This Section helps in developing a better understanding of China's context in terms of its general environmental segments, and a number of strategies to deal with new and updated contextual issues in China. How much does context matter in doing business in China? How do foreign firms deal with new and updated contextual issues in China?
Who and Where? Players and Locations in China
Foreign entrants are often puzzled by varying types and unique features of players they encounter in China, and often make mistakes by treating the locations in China as homogeneous. This Section helps in developing a better understanding of China's context in terms of its players and locations, and a number of strategies to deal with them in China. Who are the players in China? How do foreign firms identify and differentiate different types of Chinese players? What does subnational location mean in China? How do foreign firms respond to the idiosyncratic natures of different Chinese locations?
How To Enter China: Entry Mode Choices
The success of doing business in China is influenced by the choices of entry mode. This Section explores the advantages and disadvantages offered by different entry modes, and also the different resources and time commitments required. We also introduce cross-border E-commerce, an increasing and emerging new entry mode. What is entry mode? Why are different entry modes chosen? What are the pros and cons of each entry mode? How do foreign firms choose entry mode? What is cross-border E-commerce in China and how do foreign firms use this new entry mode?
How To Become a Strategic Insider in China
Foreign firms entering and operating in China are no linger merely "foreign investors" but have become "strategic insiders". Such a shift is a response to cope with with China's shifting environments, and also means China strategy as key to foreign firms' overall global success.This Section provides an overarching picture of the shifts in mindset, status, and post-entry strategies. What are the major shifts in the China context? How do foreign firms shift their dominant mindset and post-entry strategies from foreign entrants to strategic insiders?
Although the instructor is a bit boring and his monotonous voice might put your patience to the test, the course teaches important information for business strategy in China.
Very good, completed and detailed! Highly recommend!
Excellent video lectures complemented with an even better presentation and lecture slides.
Nicely organised, only lacks material for digital part.
Participants will know how Chinese entrepreneurs, consumers and employees think and act, and be able to generate consumer and business insights for doing business in China. Through the use of well-designed business cases, participants will be able to apply this knowledge when they start or manage a business organization in China. Participants will be able to identify business opportunities and challenges based on nuanced understanding of the socio-political, economic, cultural, and technological environments in China, and leverage on their consumer and business insights to develop and implement culturally informed strategic plans.
