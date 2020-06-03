Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for China Strategy by The Chinese University of Hong Kong

About the Course

This course is designed to help you, as a strategist of a foreign company, better understand how to develop your China strategy. Specifically, after studying China’s changing strategic landscape, you will focus on mastering three strategic issues: who – the major players in China, how – the entry modes, and where – the location strategy for your China business. This course is aimed to deliver updated knowledge and real experiences of developing China strategy....

MN

Aug 6, 2020

Although the instructor is a bit boring and his monotonous voice might put your patience to the test, the course teaches important information for business strategy in China.

RS

May 8, 2018

Excellent video lectures complemented with an even better presentation and lecture slides.

By Stefan S

Jun 3, 2020

Content was surprisingly okay. I am dissatisfied with the peer rating approach, which caused me to stay in this programme longer than expected due to missing revision of my submissions. It seems that it is willingly programmed with inevitable frauds.

By Karen B

Jan 16, 2018

Very useful course - well done! Great presentations on just about every aspect that one should consider before entering the Chinese market. Professor Ma has done a great job with this course and his experts who gave their opinions had a lot of useful things to say.

By Minh C N

Aug 7, 2020

Although the instructor is a bit boring and his monotonous voice might put your patience to the test, the course teaches important information for business strategy in China.

By Rikesh R S

May 8, 2018

Excellent video lectures complemented with an even better presentation and lecture slides.

By Jefferson E

Jul 3, 2021

Muy interesante los aspectos que se presentan para considerar una entrada a China.

By Jesús T Y

Apr 21, 2021

Me ha gustado mucho el curso, me sirvió para complementar mis conocimientos

By Denis P

Nov 11, 2019

Nicely organised, only lacks material for digital part.

By Agnese R

Feb 21, 2018

Very good, completed and detailed! Highly recommend!

By Reiles V R

Oct 5, 2021

excelente la forma de enseñar

By YAMELY L Q C

Aug 27, 2021

I LOVE IT. SUPER RECOMMENDED

By diego s l

May 22, 2021

it may help me in my life

By Mario R C R

Jun 30, 2021

me sirvio bastante

By Johairo J O G

May 13, 2021

It´s a good course

By Ewmi H R

Oct 26, 2020

well structured

By Jesús R M A

Mar 12, 2018

excellent!!!

By Alex G

Jul 8, 2021

EXCELENTE

By Antonella C

May 26, 2022

good

By Benjamín P C C

May 21, 2021

Muy bueno el curso, me gustaría que esté en español

By Sharon L D A

Sep 13, 2021

good. muy bien

By Valeria C H P

Nov 21, 2021

GOOD

By Michel A C

Nov 6, 2021

GOOd

