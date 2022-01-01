About this Specialization

Participants will know how Chinese entrepreneurs, consumers and employees think and act, and be able to generate consumer and business insights for doing business in China. Through the use of well-designed business cases, participants will be able to apply this knowledge when they start or manage a business organization in China. Participants will be able to identify business opportunities and challenges based on nuanced understanding of the socio-political, economic, cultural, and technological environments in China, and leverage on their consumer and business insights to develop and implement culturally informed strategic plans.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Selling to Chinese Consumers

China Strategy

Entrepreneurship

Doing Business in China Capstone

Placeholder

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

