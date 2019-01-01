Prof. Dominic Chan founded Decisive Consulting Limited, a management consulting firm, and co-founded Dark Horse Investment that focuses on early stage technology investment. Worked as a consultant with the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company, Dominic was also the former co-CEO of a-connect (China), a professional consulting staffing firm and China general manager of Englishtown.com (an EF Group company) providing online language training service. As a serial entrepreneur, he has been involved in technology companies in the Digital Signal Processing (DSP) application, integrated communication, mobile device applications, e-commerce solution and e-learning areas. Dominic is a frequent speaker at conferences, business seminars and university lectures. He is also a corporate trainer, executive coach and visiting lecturer. He is the recipient of the Queen's Gold Medal for mathematics presented by Queen Elizabeth II. Dominic studied engineering at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, graduated with BA, MA and PhD (Digital Signal Processing) degrees. Dominic is the author of the book “My Cambridge Days”. He is fluent in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, and speaks basic French and Japanese