An entrepreneur is someone who is always on the lookout for problems that can be turned into opportunities and finds creative ways to leverage limited resources to reach their goals. In this course, learners will be introduced to the fundamental concepts, theories, and frameworks of entrepreneurship and learn how to apply them within the context of the world's largest market: China. Through cases, articles, and experiential learning, learners will gain expertise in how to identify and evaluate opportunities; interpret, analyze, and build financial models to enable high-growth ventures; practice living life as an entrepreneurial leader; and create a new product or service for the Chinese market.
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a forward looking comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West. CUHK teachers and students hail from all corners of the world. CUHK graduates are connected worldwide through an expansive alumni network.
Module 0: Course Preliminaries
This module provides general information about this course which you should familiarize yourself with before start working on the lecture materials. Full interviews of all guests appearing in this course are also included as supplementary materials in this module for your easy access. Enjoy!
Module 1: What Is Entrepreneurship?
In this first module, you will learn to appreciate the mindset of an entrepreneur. If you are thinking of starting your own business, it is critical for you to adjust yourself to be one if you want to succeed.
Module 2a. Innovation And Creativity
In Module 2a, you will learn how to generate business ideas for your startup and identify an opportunity for it.
Module 2b. Market Validation
In Module 2b, you will learn how to examine your business ideas and prioritize them for your startup. Most importanly, you will learn how to do market validation of your ideas before actually launching them.
Module 3. Business Plan
In this module, you will learn how to produce targeted presentation for potential investors and write your own business plan.
Module 4. Startup Financing
In this module, you will learn how to get funding to support operations of your startup. You will learn about different modes of investment. Most importantly, you will learn more about the financial analysis which potential investors use to assess your startup.
Excellent course! The only thing I would change is the peer reviews... I feel it would be better to receive concrete feedback from professors, however, I found the videos and info to be super helpful!
Great Course. Learned a lot when I thought I knew it all about entrepreneurship!
it was a great course for any noob to get into Chinese market. it wont take much time just the peer reviews are easy and the entrepreneurship stuff is up to you.
As a designer this was a very valuable course for me to be able to give clients advice!
Participants will know how Chinese entrepreneurs, consumers and employees think and act, and be able to generate consumer and business insights for doing business in China. Through the use of well-designed business cases, participants will be able to apply this knowledge when they start or manage a business organization in China. Participants will be able to identify business opportunities and challenges based on nuanced understanding of the socio-political, economic, cultural, and technological environments in China, and leverage on their consumer and business insights to develop and implement culturally informed strategic plans.
