Learner Reviews & Feedback for Entrepreneurship by The Chinese University of Hong Kong

4.8
stars
217 ratings
59 reviews

About the Course

An entrepreneur is someone who is always on the lookout for problems that can be turned into opportunities and finds creative ways to leverage limited resources to reach their goals. In this course, learners will be introduced to the fundamental concepts, theories, and frameworks of entrepreneurship and learn how to apply them within the context of the world's largest market: China. Through cases, articles, and experiential learning, learners will gain expertise in how to identify and evaluate opportunities; interpret, analyze, and build financial models to enable high-growth ventures; practice living life as an entrepreneurial leader; and create a new product or service for the Chinese market....

Top reviews

AS

Aug 28, 2020

i learned alot through this course i learned planning,analysis,competitor analysis,enabling how to make busiiness canvas or business model or idea.

D

Feb 7, 2022

Excellent. The course was perfectly designed and delivered. Very informative and good time spent on learning. Thanks

By Guillermo R d T

Dec 15, 2020

Great Course. Learned a lot when I thought I knew it all about entrepreneurship!

By 321913601037 F M

Sep 21, 2020

it was an amazing course for me that i learned about entrepreneur

By Intan T K

Jun 18, 2021

It's a great course! I've learned a lot from this course. Thank you Prof Dominic and Chinese University of Hong Kong! Thank you coursera!

By Jefferson E

Jul 4, 2021

This is a good introductory course of Entrepreneurship.

By Jumel S J

May 3, 2021

The course information is so relevant and applicable.

By diego s l

May 22, 2021

one of the most important knowledge in thee course

By Agnese R

Feb 20, 2018

Very good and well detailed! Highly recommend!

By MAMADOU J S

Jun 30, 2021

i have completed with something in mind

By Ewmi H R

Oct 8, 2020

The best entrepreneurship course ever.

By Ganga R K

Oct 26, 2020

Very nice and interesting

By Jesús T Y

May 11, 2021

it is a good course

By Noor u a

Aug 4, 2020

Vary helpful course

By Mr. K T

Oct 25, 2020

Very nice course

By Vishwajit R J

May 24, 2020

great experiance

By Frank L H S

Jul 8, 2021

excelente curso

By BIANSAN P M N

Jul 14, 2021

amazing course

By Jose L R D

Jun 29, 2021

Muy buen curso

By Шарапов М С

Aug 22, 2020

Awfully useful

By Iqra R

Aug 3, 2020

Vasry helpful

By Syeda N z

Aug 3, 2020

vary helpfull

By M B A

Sep 5, 2020

Great course

By TITTO A

Jun 19, 2020

good session

By Aasma P

May 22, 2020

great course

By Lenny J D l C G

Jun 23, 2021

buen curso

By ANIRBAN S

Sep 12, 2021

VERY GOOD

