AS
Aug 28, 2020
i learned alot through this course i learned planning,analysis,competitor analysis,enabling how to make busiiness canvas or business model or idea.
D
Feb 7, 2022
Excellent. The course was perfectly designed and delivered. Very informative and good time spent on learning. Thanks
By Guillermo R d T•
Dec 15, 2020
Great Course. Learned a lot when I thought I knew it all about entrepreneurship!
By 321913601037 F M•
Sep 21, 2020
it was an amazing course for me that i learned about entrepreneur
By Intan T K•
Jun 18, 2021
It's a great course! I've learned a lot from this course. Thank you Prof Dominic and Chinese University of Hong Kong! Thank you coursera!
By Jefferson E•
Jul 4, 2021
This is a good introductory course of Entrepreneurship.
By Jumel S J•
May 3, 2021
The course information is so relevant and applicable.
By diego s l•
May 22, 2021
one of the most important knowledge in thee course
By Agnese R•
Feb 20, 2018
Very good and well detailed! Highly recommend!
By MAMADOU J S•
Jun 30, 2021
i have completed with something in mind
By Ewmi H R•
Oct 8, 2020
The best entrepreneurship course ever.
By Ganga R K•
Oct 26, 2020
Very nice and interesting
By Jesús T Y•
May 11, 2021
it is a good course
By Noor u a•
Aug 4, 2020
Vary helpful course
By Mr. K T•
Oct 25, 2020
Very nice course
By Vishwajit R J•
May 24, 2020
great experiance
By Frank L H S•
Jul 8, 2021
excelente curso
By BIANSAN P M N•
Jul 14, 2021
amazing course
By Jose L R D•
Jun 29, 2021
Muy buen curso
By Шарапов М С•
Aug 22, 2020
Awfully useful
By Iqra R•
Aug 3, 2020
Vasry helpful
By Syeda N z•
Aug 3, 2020
vary helpfull
By M B A•
Sep 5, 2020
Great course
By TITTO A•
Jun 19, 2020
good session
By Aasma P•
May 22, 2020
great course
By Lenny J D l C G•
Jun 23, 2021
buen curso
By ANIRBAN S•
Sep 12, 2021
VERY GOOD