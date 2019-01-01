Profile

Prof. Letty Kwan

Assistant Professor

Bio

Professor Letty Kwan is a Professor from the Department of Psychology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. She has taught and provided training on topics such as Consumer Psychology, Marketing Management, Consumer Behaviors, Social Entrepreneurship and Global Challenges. Prior joining Chinese University of Hong Kong, she worked as a research fellow in Asian Consumer Insight in Singapore where she used her research findings to provide solutions for companies. Her main research focus is on the intersection between culture, creativity and consumer behavior. Her publications appeared in major journals such as OBHDP, JCCP, JOB.

Courses

Doing Business in China Capstone

Selling to Chinese Consumers

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder