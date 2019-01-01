Professor Letty Kwan is a Professor from the Department of Psychology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. She has taught and provided training on topics such as Consumer Psychology, Marketing Management, Consumer Behaviors, Social Entrepreneurship and Global Challenges. Prior joining Chinese University of Hong Kong, she worked as a research fellow in Asian Consumer Insight in Singapore where she used her research findings to provide solutions for companies. Her main research focus is on the intersection between culture, creativity and consumer behavior. Her publications appeared in major journals such as OBHDP, JCCP, JOB.