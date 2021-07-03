Chevron Left
Doing Business in China Capstone enables you to apply your skills to real business challenges. You’ll use your newly earned business skills to identify, explore and evaluate a real opportunity involving products. In this capstone, you are the business consultant working for a well-established “HON / wellness” company. The CEO has given you a task. You have to bring a new overseas product into China....
By Jefferson E

Jul 3, 2021

Muy interesante llevándote a analizar con multiples modelos tú producto para ingresarlo a China.

By Sau Y O L

Oct 31, 2021

In this micro-course, I put into practice everything I learned up to the moment of the course.

By Frank L H S

Jul 8, 2021

Excelente Micro curso, me ayudo a entender diferentes conceptos .

By Kimberly G R R

Nov 14, 2021

un curso muy interesante para el comercio

By Sharon L D A

Sep 13, 2021

good muy bien todo el curso

By Jesús T Y

May 18, 2021

me encanta el curso

By Alex G

Jul 8, 2021

excelente curso

By Evelyn R M A

Jun 28, 2021

excelente curso

By Valeria C H P

Nov 21, 2021

MUY BUEN CURSO

By Kristell G R

Jul 1, 2021

muy buen curso

By Jorge S V

Jun 27, 2021

Me gustó mucho

By Raúl V A

Jul 7, 2021

Un buen curso

By XIOMARA P B

Jul 4, 2021

muy buena

By gustavo a s c

Nov 7, 2021

good

By Elohim W Z P

Jul 2, 2021

Good

By Leonardo P R

Jul 3, 2021

m

By Karolain N V I

Nov 10, 2021

Con muchos datos interesantes.

By Veroswa V H M N

Jul 8, 2021

​lovely but the videos can be

By Michel A C

Nov 1, 2021

VERY GOOD

By diego s l

Jul 2, 2021

difficult

By Tatiana A

Feb 5, 2021

The specialization was amazing!Greatly structured! I learned a lot! Thank you! I liked the course and all the assignments. Although I didn't like the fact, how much time the grading take. I think, that moderators must pay more attention to it.

By Benjamín P C C

Jul 3, 2021

Algunas de las tareas no se entendian bien

By Stefan S

Jun 3, 2020

Too long submissiosns which are likely to be reviewed by absolutely nobody as the programming of the peer review approach is very bad. I would not recommend this course/the whole specialisation. Forum administrators ignore you, it was overall a very bad experience.

By Abdurrachman M

Apr 20, 2018

Not interesting

