NN
Apr 2, 2020
It was a great course and me as a digital marketer learned very much about Chinese consumers as well as marketing and branding concepts in a practical manner.
PT
Jan 17, 2018
very insightful for anyone who is interested in doing business in China or understanding more the specificities of the Chinese market.
By Syed F R•
Nov 26, 2017
I like how it has a localised approach and does not depend to much on conceptual things.
By lennart r•
Sep 2, 2019
Very interesting course but the peer review system is tedious because there are often insufficient assignments for me to review to pass the course
By Renato G•
Jan 19, 2018
Very good and applicable to real life for people willing to do business in China
By Pierre-Olivier T•
Jan 18, 2018
By Agnese R•
Feb 6, 2018
Very well explained and rich in content. Highly recommend for everyone aiming to start or develop a business in China!
By KWEK J Y•
Jun 11, 2021
Good overview on China consumer preference behaviours and motivation behind
By Rory B•
Sep 16, 2020
Good course, learnt a lot about the Chinese way of doing business and how and why Chinese consumers buy products. The course had some great videos that were well presented (albeit some of the pronunciation was funny at time, Chinglish!) and had a lot of good visuals to make the learning easier.
By Sheng-Fu H•
Feb 25, 2018
This is a very good entry marketing class for those who would like to know how about how to enter Chinese market.
It was my first to to use peer grading system and it helps me to understand what are important elements in each assignments. It also gives me feedback from other student and it helps me to understand how my idea is perceived and valued outside classrooms.
By Beatrice K•
Jun 17, 2020
Very interesting and knowledgeable. During the course, I have learnt a lot about the thinking approach and values of the Chinese consumers. After every lesson, there was quick assignment in which I implemented the knowledge. I advice every person, who is interested in Chinese marketing to enroll.
By Amin k•
Apr 3, 2020
By Ana S R S•
Apr 25, 2021
Considero que he aprendido mucho no solo de la cultura sino también su manera de percibir algunas que no eran completamente desconocidas para mi.
By Jefferson E•
Apr 27, 2021
I have a good experience in this course, I highlight the interesting works you need present at the end of each week, I enjoy doing the works.
By Rosmery P C A•
Apr 25, 2021
me encantó aprender nuevos temas con respecto a la estrategia, antes de este curso no tenia idea de esto, espero aprender mucho mas.
By Laura P•
Aug 7, 2019
Amazing course! You really learn of how to understand the Chinese Market and its consumers´characteristics. Highly recommended.
By Valeria J Q Q•
Jun 13, 2021
Me encantó el curso, la verdad que aprendí muchísimo sobre el comportamiento del consumidor chino y sus tendencias de compras.
By Victor M V H•
Apr 18, 2021
Es muy interesante y pude aprender cosas nuevas sobre las técnicas de marketing y el comportamiento de los consumidores chinos
By Jhonny R B B•
Sep 27, 2021
excellent for learning and knowing how to do a business taking into account the thinking of the Chinese population.
By Jhostin I O•
Jun 4, 2021
muy buen curso, aprendi muchos conocimientos basicos con informacion necesaria y opinion de expertos en el tema
By Christian A G S•
Jun 7, 2021
It has been a very interesting course. I've been learning a lot from this.
By gilles•
May 21, 2018
great course , well explained , clear and interesting interviews
By Muhammad A•
Apr 14, 2018
Excellent course to learn about Chinese consumers and China market
By Melanie M N S•
Sep 22, 2021
Such an incredible way to learn more about chinese market
By yingwen J•
Apr 19, 2020
very interesting course, and very nice for new learners.
By jose m s p v•
Sep 24, 2021
Buen curso , aprendí demasiado sobre el mercado chino
By Anatolii H•
May 9, 2020
Great course. Thank you for your efforts)