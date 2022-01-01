Digital Marketing Institute
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Communication, Culture, Design and Product, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Influencing, Leadership and Management, LinkedIn, Market Analysis, Marketing, Planning, Product Design, Project Management, Public Relations, Sales, Social Media, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.5
(108 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Digital Marketing Institute
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Software Architecture, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Design and Product, Communication, Sales, Entrepreneurship, Social Media, Software Engineering, Theoretical Computer Science, Advertising, Digital Marketing, Product Design
4.0
(15 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks