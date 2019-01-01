How to design Facebook and IG stories using Canva
Learn how to use Canva to design your Facebook and Instagram stories
Learn the importance of using stories for your social media
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this project you will learn how to design stories for Facebook and Instagram using the Canvas platform. Canvas is a great option for those looking for a user-friendly and easy-to-use platform to create attractive designs for their own business or social media content. Canva has many elements that are free and it gives you a lot of freedom when designing. In addition to this, Canva has paid content that offers another endless number of elements and possibilities for the design but they are not mandatory or totally necessary, so the user has the freedom to choose how much content or elements they want to have at their disposal. Canva is an extremely useful tool for those who are just starting out and even becomes a very good tool for those who have spent years designing in more advanced programs. It is a fast option that does not need to be installed on your computer and as long as you have an Internet connection, it will be an accessible tool.
No prior experience required.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand the importance of using stories for your social media and learn about Canva.
Learn about the feature templates and how they can help manage your social media using Canva
Design animated stories in Canva
Practice Task: Create a animated story for your social media using a Canva template.
Develop and design templates for your audience to use using Canva
Learn to use the tools in the “more” bar in Canva
Challenge task: Create an instagram template for your audience to use.
