Cómo hacer publicidad en instagram
En este proyecto estaremos trabajando campañas y publicidad en Instagram. Instagram es una plataforma social que nos permite interactuar con millones de personas a través de ella. Hoy día, se ha movido a convertirse en una plataforma de ventas con su división de E-Commerce. La plataforma cuenta con más de dos billones de usuarios activos y es una de las plataformas sociales más populares hoy día. Por esta razón, Instagram se ha convertido en una plataforma de oportunidad para pequeños negocios, artistas y personas que desean crecer su presencia en las redes sociales. Una de las mejores maneras de conseguir seguidores y posibles clientes es haciendo publicidad en Instagram. Instagram es una plataforma de META, y META tiene un sistema excelente a la hora de crear y optimizar tus anuncios y publicidades. En este proyecto guiado hablaremos sobre esto y aprenderemos a hacerlo paso a paso. Prepárate para llevar tu experiencia como gerente de redes sociales al próximo nivel.
Es necesario que el aprendiz cuente con una cuenta de Instagram ya entrelazada a una página de Facebook.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
Advertising Campaign
Descubre qué es el administrador de anuncios y cómo puedes usarlo
Crea tu primera campaña de anuncios para Instagram
Desarrolla tu primer conjunto de anuncios para Instagram usando el Administrador de cuentas
Trabaja tu primer anuncio para Instagram usando el Administrador de Cuentas
Desarrolla un anuncio de colección creativo, innovador y llamativo para Instagram
