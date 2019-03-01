GS
Nov 11, 2019
The course gives good examples and is useful for the own Company. I could understand much better why several decision were taken. Amane should very detailed and easy tounderstand (even for foreigners)
LD
Feb 14, 2021
One of the most detailed courses I've studied here in Coursera. I never thought that Digital Transformation would be that broad encompassing multiple fields from Business Strategy to Design Thinking.
By Chriz N N•
Mar 1, 2019
very insightful! The syllabus is very well thought of and very understandable from a perspective of a non - tech person. the takeaways really help in summarizing the knowledge / lessons per module.
By Sukant P•
May 4, 2020
This is the first MOOC I have completed and I must say it was wonderfully presented. As an Undergraduate Business student in an Indian college with outdated curriculum and deficient teaching methodology courses like these are a blessing. To learn about the background of Technological Innovation in Business and to learn about recent trends in the Business Sector and how it is transforming the world around has given me a lot of perspective. It was wonderful to learn about the Process of Disruption, Digital Transformation, Blockchain, AI, AM,etc. and the last module where we were taught about how organizations can use Digital Transformation Strategy in alignment with their resources and their business ecosystem. The Interviews with the BCG experts were very insightful, perhaps my favorite part of the entire course.
Regarding the course content and methodology, I think some modules were a little overwhelming in terms of the information but that is alright since we can always rewatch videos. The tests were wonderful as they required us to use the concepts we learnt and apply them on real life scenarios. This course did not have peer reviewed assignment but made up for it with brilliant quizzes, which I believe are better than most quizzes and peer reviewed assignments in other MOOCs.
I hope to see more Strategy courses from BCG and Darden UVA.
By Samidha S•
May 16, 2020
Having heard of this term every single hour of working with a consultancy, finally feels great to have a structure in my mind to understand, adapt and explain what digital Transformation really is!
By Bernard F•
May 24, 2018
The UVa content is good, but the BCG content is just contentious talking points like the deconstructed value chain. Very little practical information on how an organisation would digitally transform e.g. how it uses data or interacts with its customers.
By Yaromyr P•
Jan 25, 2019
This is for people who have are not in the industry of IT, Software Development or related. If you are a working professional it's to high-level and very generic.
By Jan O P•
Dec 3, 2018
Graphics in week four are not shown propperly.
Week 4 teaches us, that it is recommendable to create a two speed IT team. However, on the homepage of BCG there was an article published, which describes "the end of Two-Speed IT". Is the material of this class outdated?
By Hannes K•
Nov 18, 2018
It's a good overview of key concepts, but all in all rather superficial.
By Mohan•
May 19, 2019
Perfectly created content, timed and packaged extremely well. Would recommned to everyone in my ecosystem!
By Christopher S R P•
Jun 20, 2019
This was truly a worth investment in my career. Learned a lot. Well structured course content.
Suggestion
It would have been good to have some slides or summarized material available with video tutorials. I have seen such material available in other online course providers. Anyway, course was good even without such material.
By Christopher D•
Oct 8, 2020
I am not working and have a lot of free time so I can finish this entire course in just a few weeks. You lock the exams in order to make more money as it is a monthly subscription. If you can only take the exams when you unlock them you make money because the student must spend more money (more months) and you also drastically slow down the rate of learning. I have knocked off the first few course sections quickly only to have the exam opened weeks later, after I have forgotten all of the material I have studied and learned and now would have redo the same material. This is kind of small minded, cheap and a greedy practice. You should have all exams unlocked and ready to be taken WHEN THE STUDENT DECIDES, NOT YOU. So I am canceling this course. Terrible games you play when people are just trying to learn.
By Haris M•
Sep 8, 2020
This course is really well crafted. You will get a strong overview of how to empower a company to make it fully digital. All facets of this transformation are covered including a framework which helps pave way to define our own transformation plan for any company. If you are interested in strengthening your understanding of the subject starting from the very basics up to a practical framework to digitally transform companies, then this course is a must!
By Thomas G•
Apr 7, 2019
Strong emphasis on the business side of the topic whereas the technical aspects of real and concrete digital transformation were left out.
By Berkan C•
Oct 26, 2020
only for beginners... no value added for advanced audience .. too much commercialised.
By Ajay M•
Nov 8, 2019
I first opted for a free enrolment to the program, I learned for a week and stopped when it prompted for money, went to find other similar courses on other platforms but the impact of the first week session was so deep on me that it brought me back to the course, made me pay for it and after finishing the course I feel so glad I deed and feel so enriched. The course is structured very well, the content, the interviews, the videos, the description is so relevant, to the point and impactful. The exercises in between and weekend reviews really keep you tested on your understanding. The Coursera platform is one of the best e-learning platforms that I have experienced. Kudos to the BCG team, I now know why BCG is The BCG, look forward to more from and with BCG, and Coursera. Thanks, Darden School of Business and the University of Virginia.
By Sabrina C•
Mar 11, 2019
Very helpful course to broaden understanding of Digital Transformation implications. Nice introduction to solid notions which, so far, only had a conceptual presence in my mind. Very much appreciate the diversity of roles and nationalities; missed seeing more women in senior roles. This is not a feminist comment; rather a gender statement ... it almost feels as if digital transformation was a masculine capability. Regardless, very excited about the main takeaways. Looking forward to understanding its potential applications in the fashion industry. Thank you.
By Gerda S•
Nov 12, 2019
By Hari P•
Apr 20, 2020
After going through this course it has now enabled me to have an structured approach towards Digital Transformation by following the strategies & implementation strategies discussed in the course.
By Kalyan L•
May 15, 2018
Very good course with practical case studies and interviews. Also the presentations were very nice by the BCG people. The teaching style was very approachable and fun especially by Amane Dannouni.
By Shadaab S•
May 25, 2019
The course material is fantastic and was delivered capably by the instructors. the interviews with the experts were value adds and provided good insights into the application of the concepts.
By Charles N•
May 11, 2019
Great course! Offered me the opportunity to understand the exponential impact of technology and how deconstruction of industry stack is key to massive innovation in several businesses.
By CATHERINE W•
Mar 20, 2019
It is a very comprehensive course that the materials are well prepared. Thank you to BCG! I have refreshed my knowledge, learnt many new concepts and on how to apply them.
By Brooke Z•
Mar 25, 2019
I have yet to complete this course and was planning to quickly review it for any additional information to supplements my courses on Digital Strategy and the Future of Work courses from my People Analytics studies with AIHR Academy and MyHRFuture. (I am also taking classes in Data Science). I just become completely enthralled by this course, the case studies, and the outline of things to come. The reflection questions have provided me with guides to express how I have contributed to business transformations in the past, or how attempts to change technology platforms have failed earlier in my career. I'm so pleased I took the time to review this course. I highly recommend this course to everyone! I found examples from so many industries and it really helped me think clearly about my own situations. Thank You!
Brooke Zimet, SPHR, SHRM-SCP
By Mike Y W•
Nov 4, 2018
The course provides a very well thought out overview of digital transformation for organizations. Lecturers provide a range of tools and frameworks behind the theory, real-life examples to illustrate concepts taught, and common pitfalls to watch out for. The interviews of fellow BCG-ers and various polls are extremely helpful to get a glimpse into practice and into fellow students' perspectives. There are no lecture materials nor readings, so prospective students should be prepared to take lots of notes. There is also no final exam nor final peer assignment, which would have helped students really consolidate their learning. Great job!
By Ronald t V•
May 7, 2020
Although I already knew a lot about digital transformation, this course is highly recommended by me. In a structured way, it goes through the entire scale of what digital transformation is, can, does, how to implement to practical tips. It really takes some perseverance, but achieving this grade is definitely worth a compliment. The only comment I have is that the course sometimes seems a bit outdated when you look at the examples and expressions like '... in 2020...', it is already 2020! On the other hand, it was more than fine in terms of content.
By Luigi G D•
Feb 15, 2021
