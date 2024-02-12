IIMA - IIM Ahmedabad
Advanced Digital Transformation (Part 2)
IIMA - IIM Ahmedabad

Advanced Digital Transformation (Part 2)

This course is part of Advanced Digital Transformation Specialization

Taught in English

Pankaj Setia

Instructor: Pankaj Setia

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

30 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify notable strategies and business models to champion successful digital transformations.

  • Learn about ways to transform the elements–Digital Architecture, Work, Governance, and Business Models–to champion effective digital transformations.

  • Analyze the challenges of digital transformation and learn the DaWoGoMo model to transform the organization.

  • Learn the operational purpose that guides organizations to transform digitally.

Details to know

There are 6 modules in this course

This module introduces you to the operational purpose of digital transformation. Various examples are discussed to outline how organizations digitally transform themselves. While discussing how firms have transformed digitally, the module unravels concepts highlighted by scholars and thinkers, to digitally transform business operations. Some of the exemplars of notable digital transformation are discussed. In the module, Professor Setia introduces the DaWoGoMo model which forms the foundation for this course.

In this module, you will learn about the transformation of an organization’s digital architecture. The module underlines the need to view organizations as computational entities. Additionally, Professor Setia's lectures discuss the core concepts and relationships related to digital architectures that a firm needs to master. You will gain insight into how the principles apply to the domains of cybersecurity and cloud architecture. Professor Setia discusses the key managerial principles that one needs to think about to undertake a successful and meaningful transformation of digital architectures.

In this module, you will learn about how digital transformation entails the transformation of work. Transformation of work is an ongoing process. In this module, Professor Setia explains how the work has transformed before and how it is transforming today. There are complex dynamics associated with the advent of new technologies. Managers have to carefully assess the relationship and fit of technology with the ways of work. This module brings out these insights. Further, managers also have to think about what to transform. Professor Setia discusses the transformation of work constitution and rhythms, as two crucial dynamics that a manager has to master.

In this module, you will learn about transforming the governance of an organization. in the module, Professor Setia explains how the induction of digital technologies makes the governance transformation imperative. Managers have to reflect upon the ways to rethink governance. For example, automation requires defining the primary and secondary decision-makers. Organizations are faced with a trade-off in choosing different governance options. Professor Setia highlights the process of transforming governance during digital transformations by giving a transformation logic that helps understand and overcome the trade-off.

In this module, you will learn how different organizations transform their business models. You will also learn how to identify the strengths and weaknesses of different business models. Specifically, in the module, Professor Setia unravels the two criteria necessary for business model transformation. Stakeholders play a crucial role in digital transformation. You will learn about the divergence and equilibrium across stakeholders and their impacts on a business model's value. Additionally, you will also learn about platform and sharing models that are gaining greater significance. In the module, Professor Setia explains how to apply his DaWaGoMo model, for operationalizing a successful digital transformation. In doing so, you will become familiar with an extended DaWoGoMo model that helps overcome various challenges, such as resistance to digital transformation.

This Peer-Review Assignment aims to help you reflect upon the core concepts covered in the Advanced Digital Transformation (Part 2) course

Instructor

Pankaj Setia
IIMA - IIM Ahmedabad
3 Courses9,389 learners

Offered by

IIMA - IIM Ahmedabad

