This course introduces you to Dartmouth’s Digital Transformation Certificate Program.
Digital transformation is significant because so many firms struggle with the migration from old ways of doing business and outdated technology to more modern technology solutions. Digital Transformation becomes a source of competitive advantage for an organization as it evolves internal processes and learns how to build on top of new technology capabilities to deliver those products and services that the end customers desire. By taking the certificate program, you'll be prepared to be a leader within your organization, applying foundational concepts and frameworks to both existing and new opportunities as they arise. This course offers a sample of each of the four courses in the Digital Transformation Certificate Program: Course 1 - Digital Transformation and Platforms, Course 2 - A Managerial View of Data Analytics for Digital Transformation, Course 3 - Digital Analytics and Tools for Managerial Decision-Making, and Course 4 - Digital Age Product Design and Development. We hope this introductory experience will inspire you to deepen your knowledge of digital transformation and join our program.