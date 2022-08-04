About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience required

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Agile development processes

  • Cloud-based analytics

  • Design thinking

Skills you will gain

  • Digital transformation
  • Leadership And Management
  • Data Analysis
  • product design
  • Data Strategy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience required

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Dartmouth College

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
16 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Digital Transformation Certificate

16 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Course 1: Digital Transformation and Platforms

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 59 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Course 2: A Managerial View of Data Analytics for Digital Transformation

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Course 3: Digital Analytics and Tools for Managerial Decision-Making

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder