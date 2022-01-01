Free
Digital art is a form of artwork that is created by an artist using digital technology. It's a type of multimedia art. Art that is presented using digital technology, such as a computer monitor or TV screen is also included in this genre of art. As a field of study, it can be combined with many other technological areas, such as data transmission, metaliteracy, and using emerging technologies to achieve goals, such as self-branding.
One beneficial outcome you can expect if you learn digital art is having an open avenue for creative expression that goes beyond using items like paint and canvas or a sketchbook. When you learn to create digital art, you can blend colors and change shapes with the click of the mouse to create the artistic work you envision. You can also combine media forms to make your art even more unique, such as adding audio processing to your digital art creations.
Career opportunities that can arise from learning digital art include comic book artist and architectural 3D modeler. These are jobs that artists would have performed by hand in the past, but digitized technology makes it possible to do in less time and with greater accuracy. Digital artists may also work as legal and medical animators, using skills such as digital signal processing to create visual aids that bring a legal or medical situation to life on the screen.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn digital art by offering access to information on each aspect of using digital technology to create art. If you need to strengthen your computer skills before moving into some of the more advanced courses, such as data signal processing, Coursera offers beginner-level courses, such as introductory graphics design and mathematics you can take to prepare to advance in computer science and the digital media courses you need to become a digital artist.