Digital Marketing Institute
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Communication, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Planning, Research and Design, Sales, Statistical Analysis, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.5
(137 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Change Management, Clinical Data Management, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Experiment, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Probability & Statistics, Security Engineering, Strategy and Operations
4.4
(115 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Technische Universität München (TUM)
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Applications, Cloud Computing, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Vision, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, General Statistics, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Marketing, Operating Systems, Operations Research, Performance Management, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Product Lifecycle, Product Management, Project Management, Regulations and Compliance, Research and Design, Sales, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.6
(278 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Algorithms, Applied Mathematics, Computational Logic, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Linear Algebra, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(554 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: E-Commerce, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Market Research, Digital Marketing, Social Media, Communication, Data Analysis, Brand Management, Research and Design, Customer Relationship Management, Entrepreneurship, Sales, Customer Success, Finance
4.8
(310 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
EIT Digital
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Leadership Development, Research and Design, Business Design, Market Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Sales, Business Analysis, Problem Solving, Strategy
4.6
(81 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Storage, Distributed Computing Architecture, Data Management, Computer Architecture, Full-Stack Web Development, Web Development, Google Cloud Platform, Machine Learning, Databases, Bigquery, Big Data, Cloud Computing
4.7
(14.6k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Lund University
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Business Transformation, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Software Engineering, Application Development, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Business Analysis, Modeling, Strategy
4.6
(476 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months