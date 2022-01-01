IBM
Technology is the application of science for practical purposes, and it is centrally important in structuring the modern world. “Tech” is often used as shorthand for computer science-based technologies, as the revolutions ushered in by the internet and devices like smartphones are perhaps the defining advances of our era. Applications of technologies like data science, cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain are redefining our daily lives and creating enormous new business opportunities.
However, cutting edge technology applications aren’t limited to the purely digital world. In factories, digital manufacturing and design technologies can create tremendous gains in efficiency as well as entirely new capabilities in the production of physical goods, as part of the paradigm known as “Industry 4.0.” Healthcare delivery and medical science are being transformed by genomics, bioinformatics, and other technologies that promise to dramatically improve our quality of life and perhaps even extend lifespans. Even the arts are discovering new avenues for creativity with the possibilities offered by visual effects, audio production, and interactive media.
While it has become easy to take technology for granted given its prominence in our lives, it is important to learn about these different areas to understand how our world works - and to anticipate the changes (and opportunities) ahead.
A background in technology is required knowledge for a wide range of in-demand jobs in computer science, including software developers, data scientists, data engineers, and information technology (IT) administrators. If you want to do truly cutting-edge work in this field, you can also pursue a career as a computer and information research scientist. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these highly-educated and highly-paid experts typically have a master’s degree in computer science, and earn a median annual salary of $122,840 per year.
However, you don’t have to pursue a career in computer science to benefit from a background in technology. Technology has become increasingly important in the fields of medicine, manufacturing, logistics, and even agriculture. It’s also critical context for CEOs, managers, and aspiring entrepreneurs, who may not need to work directly with technology themselves but must keep abreast of emerging opportunities for innovative new business models and products.
Absolutely. Computer science subjects in particular are some of the most popular online courses available on Coursera, with a wide range of courses, multi-course Specializations, and even master’s degrees available to meet a variety of needs. You can also take courses to provide an overview of technology developments from a general business perspective, or in more specialized industries like healthcare, finance, and even music.
And, because educational technology now allows you to learn remotely on a flexible schedule, you can take courses in technology from top-ranked universities from all over the world like Johns Hopkins University, University of Michigan, The State University of New York at Buffalo, Rutgers The State University of New Jersey, Yonsei University, and the Indian School of Business. Leading technology companies like IBM, Google, and many others also offer opportunities to learn on Coursera, ensuring that you have a wide range of choices to meet your needs.
The skills and experience you might want to acquire before starting to learn technology would include interest in computers, networks, internet protocols, mobile apps, software development, and anything that has arisen in our society from technology. Other skills or experience that may be helpful to you in learning technology may include gaining knowledge in aspects of data science, network security, computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, programmable logic control, and systems integration software.
The kind of people that are best suited for roles in technology are focused, analytical persons who want to pick apart problems, create software or hardware solutions, and lead teams to implement these innovations. Self-driven engineers, disciplined software developers, and technology enthusiasts are often the kind of people best suited for technology jobs. Organizations that work in technology often attract these people, as the computer- and network-focused skills and experience they possess generally make for good employees.
Learning technology may be right for you if you are excited and interested in technology subjects like cloud computing, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. All of these are among the most popular foundational technologies that businesses are working with today to create more efficiencies and stimulate significant growth and innovation. Technology is the key to the future of business. If you love the idea of driverless cars, frictionless payments, and voice-activated devices, then working in technology may be a great fit for your interests.
The types of places that hire people with a background in technology may include technology companies, manufacturers, machine learning innovators, electrical engineering companies, and many more. These places are hungry for great technology talent and are willing to pay well for people with a strong technology background. Computer and information technology professionals may earn up to six figures and above in annual salaries, according to information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.