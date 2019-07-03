JM
Aug 2, 2020
This introduction course is a great way to start your way in the AI world. It gives some advice that will give an idea to newbies on what to learn particularly they recommended to learn math and stat.
SC
Apr 8, 2020
The course design is excellent specially for beginners to study and understand the basic concepts in Artificial Intelligence. The lessons and course material are perfect and apt for this course-level.
By Tristan L•
Jul 3, 2019
It's an excellent course for beginners. My suggestion is that the course should talk about the failures of AI to date. I recognize that data collection is still a big issue, and that AI will not work as robustly with limited data. That was the experience that IBM had in implementing Watson in the healthcare field. There are stumbling blocks (which people should be informed about) and challenges ahead. Thank you.
By Muhammad A•
Jul 17, 2020
It was really an amazing introduction to Artificial Intelligence course with lot of discussions that matter a lot in this field for learning more and more applications of Artificial Intelligence.
By Lovelesh•
Jul 7, 2020
This course content was wonderful. I have learned more idea of A.I. with the latest applications. I wish to move forward with an A.I. career. Thank you for such an excellent certification course.
By sankaranarayanan R•
Dec 30, 2019
Great Module to understand basic AI & how it will be useful . Watson lab was worth doing, it very interesting how AI is classifying the object in picture. Will be doing next module shortly.
By Ammeal K•
Jul 23, 2019
This course was so interesting. I have actually visioned a little robot i can communicate with. I think I will take this a step further and explore more with AI.
By Pat P•
Apr 16, 2020
DId not feel like a course, just like a bunch of articles strung together.
By José A R N•
Jul 18, 2019
My name is Jose Antonio. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this course to get new knowledge about AI as a Coursera Beta Tester and Mentor, and better understand the technology and your practical applications.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by the Teachers.
Congratulations to IBM, Coursera and Teachers.
Regards
By Tanya W•
Oct 22, 2019
Very helpful to gain fundamental overview knowledge about AI, however I do think the course overly emphasizes on the services provided by IBM Watson.
By Samuel C•
Oct 23, 2020
It was pretty good, except that the final assignment was impossible to complete because the specific IBM Watson tool that you use to create your final piece of work was changed from free to paid a couple of weeks ago and the team has not yet found a way around this.
By Steve G•
Jul 17, 2019
Very beginner level, but the interviews were very good
By Srishti S•
May 2, 2020
This course has helped me understand Artificial intelligence on a broad level. With practical examples, I was able to relate with the concept in a better manner and relate with its application
By Nidhi P•
Feb 23, 2020
Too many bugs. Most Assignments are not in sync with which is being taught. Few videos do not open even after finishing the course.
By Sanya K•
Sep 2, 2020
more of opinions only
By Stephen K•
Aug 23, 2020
This course did a wonderful job of walking through some complex and broad topics. I've done other AI learning with the same ideas, and I felt that this was present very well. It's also been a long time since I was actually inspired by a course - not just in terms of getting excited about playing with the tech and continuing to explore the subject are - but also in terms of taking a moment to examine the breadth of the impact of this learning. I'm not sure if that's what the instructors were going for, but I absolutely found this course to be that, and I'm very grateful that it was made and even prouder to work for the company that made it. Thank you!
By Arlene N G•
May 19, 2020
I learned so much on this AI course, which entailed many hours of reading and learning, with useful videos to help make this more interesting. The questions asked throughout each section and topic area. helped to consolidate key points. The hands on IBM Watson experience was enjoyable, facilitating a lab experience.
I have been asked if I would recommend this course and I can honestly say, I have already recommended it to several people. Earning a Certificate also helps to motivate you to advance to the next stage.
By Rohit S•
Feb 15, 2020
Its an great platform to learn the INTRODUCTION TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE(AI) in Coursera i have learned new things related to ai and Watson Studio by Ibm cloud was Awesome Experience to me..
By Preyas D B•
Jun 28, 2019
Best course for foundation of AI and to explore applications of AI. It provided me very clear understanding of ML, AI, Deep Learning and mathematically advanced concepts.
By Anand C•
Nov 3, 2019
This is highly informative, easy to understand.
The videos make it more interesting.
Tests and assignment are good and really test your understanding of the subject.
By Jarod K•
Jun 29, 2019
Overall, a great overview of the general concept and field of study that is AI. It was enough to get me excited, for sure. NEXT!
By Ade A•
Jul 12, 2019
This course has piqued my interest, now I cannot get enough and aim to complete the entire specialization.
By Manideep B•
Aug 9, 2019
I think if we are talking about Introduction this course is pretty good but as far as AI is a concern it is just a sample.
By Linda A L•
Mar 24, 2020
no women featured :(
By Chad E•
Sep 8, 2019
Loved this foundational course - very informative, engaging, and gave useful real world examples of the benefits and challenges in AI perception and deployment.