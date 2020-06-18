About this Course

14,059 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity in the Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Design a simple cloud service and select appropriate security measures to protect it.

  • Associate user roles with appropriate entities deploying or using a cloud service.

  • Assess levels of risk and recent vulnerabilities that apply to cloud services.

  • Learn and apply basic network security techniques in the cloud environment.

Skills you will gain

  • Network Cryptography
  • Network Security
  • Cloud Computing Security
  • Cybersecurity
  • Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity in the Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

A Secure Network for a Private Cloud

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Cryptography for Remote Access and Support

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Step 6 and Cloud Security

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CLOUD SECURITY BASICS

View all reviews

About the Cybersecurity in the Cloud Specialization

Cybersecurity in the Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder