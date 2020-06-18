This course introduces you to cybersecurity for the cloud. We'll learn and apply classic security techniques to today’s cloud security problems. We start with a deceptively simple and secure web service and address the problems arising as we improve it. We’ll analyze recent cloud security vulnerabilities using standard, systematic techniques. We’ll build our own web service case studies and construct security solutions for them. Our toolkit contains classic security concepts like Least Privilege and Separation of Duty, as well as more technical cryptographic and access control techniques.
Design a simple cloud service and select appropriate security measures to protect it.
Associate user roles with appropriate entities deploying or using a cloud service.
Assess levels of risk and recent vulnerabilities that apply to cloud services.
Learn and apply basic network security techniques in the cloud environment.
- Network Cryptography
- Network Security
- Cloud Computing Security
- Cybersecurity
- Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS)
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Introduction
Here we introduce Internet server security in six steps, covering the first three in detail.
A Secure Network for a Private Cloud
We examine techniques to control how different hosts interact within a network.
Cryptography for Remote Access and Support
Modern systems rarely reside inside a single trust boundary. We use cryptography to protect information when it travels outside our trust boundary.
Step 6 and Cloud Security
The public cloud provides both operational benefits and security challenges. We use concepts from the earlier modules to address cloud security challenges.
Amazing course with the best instructor. Thanku Coursera.\n\nsantosh kumar singh
It's very good course to learn basics of cloud security. Easy to understand and very insightful.
This Specialization introduces cybersecurity to novice software developers. It presents essential security concepts and how they apply to cloud deployments. Learners develop proficiency at assessing cloud vulnerabilities and attack reports. They also dive into cloud provider documentation to apply available features to classic cybersecurity risks.
