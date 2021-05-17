VR
May 16, 2021
It's very good course to learn basics of cloud security. Easy to understand and very insightful.
Jun 18, 2020
Amazing course with the best instructor.\n\nThanku Coursera.\n\nsantosh kumar singh
By Marta L•
Jan 30, 2022
I'm a bit torn - on one side the course does provide tangible examples about what security is about and quizzes / graded assignments are smart very often, yet I've mostly have not felt well prepared by the videos provided to pass them. Somehow I had the impression that it does require already own experience and knowledge/education and this is for the beginners... it was quite often to overwhelming to me as I am a non-tech person. Specially the last week 4 assignment - no clue how I was supposed to prepare, not to mention pass it :) based only on the course materials themselves. Pity.
By John W L•
Oct 11, 2021
Quizzes are not clearly aligned with lecture material. Not enough feedback on quizzrs.
By Vikas M•
Aug 5, 2020
Too much delay in assigning Peer Reviews. By the time it comes, you forget the content
By Hugh S•
Oct 12, 2021
The exam question have little or no coloration to the course work. They expect a specific answer based on a vague and often pointless question. They don't provide any feedback on what you got wrong.
The questions are basically "guess what is in my head"
By Viral P•
Aug 19, 2021
Poor Review criteria no one is reviwing my assignment its been 3 week now, in very basic course its too much advance in basic its cover load balancer, virtulizations and all.
By Varad V•
Sep 26, 2020
Excellent Course for the beginner level. If you don't even have much knowledge this course will help you out for the same. With this basic knowledge you can definitely do the next level without having any problem. Amazingly explain by Mr. Smith. His contribution in this course is remarkable. Strongly recommend for those who are looking their journey in cloud security.
By Aditya•
May 23, 2020
Amazing course with the best instructor. The effort that Sir Rick Smith has given to make this course interesting is uncomparable. He has great teaching skills with perfect examples. Thanks a lot, Rick Smith and Coursera for this.
By Guillermo W•
Oct 25, 2021
Muy bueno, buena metodología de pruebas y tareas. Los exámenes bien planteados.
By Rodrigo O S•
May 25, 2021
Muy didáctico y fácil de entender aunque no sea mi idioma nativo.
By Joaquin M•
Apr 23, 2021
Really insteresting topics and a great teacher
By Dayanand J•
Mar 28, 2022
Very good course for knowing the basics.
By CHRISTIAN A B M•
May 30, 2021
buen curso, y grnades explicaciones
By Mahendra S•
Oct 19, 2020
Nice Course
By Jesús A P D•
Mar 12, 2021
The course is good but too theoretical, practices are not so useful, I was expecting to lear more practical things to apply in industry. To show more technical/practical examples would be useful.
By Madhavi K•
Feb 8, 2022
Please dont ive Peer grade assignment rather quiz are better
By Christian F S V•
Nov 22, 2021
Bastante completo para curso nivel principiante