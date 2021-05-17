Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Security Basics by University of Minnesota

About the Course

This course introduces you to cybersecurity for the cloud. We'll learn and apply classic security techniques to today’s cloud security problems. We start with a deceptively simple and secure web service and address the problems arising as we improve it. We’ll analyze recent cloud security vulnerabilities using standard, systematic techniques. We’ll build our own web service case studies and construct security solutions for them. Our toolkit contains classic security concepts like Least Privilege and Separation of Duty, as well as more technical cryptographic and access control techniques....

By Vinothkumar R

May 17, 2021

It's very good course to learn basics of cloud security. Easy to understand and very insightful.

By Santosh K S

Jun 19, 2020

Amazing course with the best instructor.

Thanku Coursera.

santosh kumar singh

By Marta L

Jan 30, 2022

I'm a bit torn - on one side the course does provide tangible examples about what security is about and quizzes / graded assignments are smart very often, yet I've mostly have not felt well prepared by the videos provided to pass them. Somehow I had the impression that it does require already own experience and knowledge/education and this is for the beginners... it was quite often to overwhelming to me as I am a non-tech person. Specially the last week 4 assignment - no clue how I was supposed to prepare, not to mention pass it :) based only on the course materials themselves. Pity.

By John W L

Oct 11, 2021

​Quizzes are not clearly aligned with lecture material. Not enough feedback on quizzrs.

By Vikas M

Aug 5, 2020

Too much delay in assigning Peer Reviews. By the time it comes, you forget the content

By Hugh S

Oct 12, 2021

The exam question have little or no coloration to the course work. They expect a specific answer based on a vague and often pointless question. They don't provide any feedback on what you got wrong.

The questions are basically "guess what is in my head"

By Viral P

Aug 19, 2021

Poor Review criteria no one is reviwing my assignment its been 3 week now, in very basic course its too much advance in basic its cover load balancer, virtulizations and all.

By Varad V

Sep 26, 2020

Excellent Course for the beginner level. If you don't even have much knowledge this course will help you out for the same. With this basic knowledge you can definitely do the next level without having any problem. Amazingly explain by Mr. Smith. His contribution in this course is remarkable. Strongly recommend for those who are looking their journey in cloud security.

By Aditya

May 23, 2020

Amazing course with the best instructor. The effort that Sir Rick Smith has given to make this course interesting is uncomparable. He has great teaching skills with perfect examples. Thanks a lot, Rick Smith and Coursera for this.

By Guillermo W

Oct 25, 2021

Muy bueno, buena metodología de pruebas y tareas. Los exámenes bien planteados.

By Rodrigo O S

May 25, 2021

Muy didáctico y fácil de entender aunque no sea mi idioma nativo.

By Joaquin M

Apr 23, 2021

Really insteresting topics and a great teacher

By Dayanand J

Mar 28, 2022

Very good course for knowing the basics.

By CHRISTIAN A B M

May 30, 2021

buen curso, y grnades explicaciones

By Mahendra S

Oct 19, 2020

Nice Course

By Jesús A P D

Mar 12, 2021

The course is good but too theoretical, practices are not so useful, I was expecting to lear more practical things to apply in industry. To show more technical/practical examples would be useful.

By Madhavi K

Feb 8, 2022

Please dont ive Peer grade assignment rather quiz are better

By Christian F S V

Nov 22, 2021

Bastante completo para curso nivel principiante

