In this Cloud Security Fundamentals course you will learn basic principles associated with securing the cloud and SaaS-based applications through Secure Access Service Edge architecture and identify concepts required to recognize and potentially mitigate attacks against traditional and hybrid datacenters as well as mission critical infrastructure. The course also demonstrates how to initially setup and configure containers on a docker bridge network and test the container security through the use of vulnerability scans and reports.
This course is part of the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Computing Security
- Malware
- Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS)
- Enterprise Private Network
Offered by
Palo Alto Networks
The Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy equips students with leading-edge cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to protect their digital way of life and prepare for the many unfilled jobs in cybersecurity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Cloud Security Fundamentals - Module 1: Course Information
In the Cloud Security Fundamentals course, students will learn basic principles associated with securing the cloud and SaaS-based applications through Secure Access Service Edge architecture and identify concepts required to recognize and potentially mitigate attacks against traditional and hybrid datacenters as well as mission critical infrastructure. Students will also learn how to initially setup and configure containers on a docker bridge network and test the container security through the use of vulnerability scans and reports.
Cloud Security Fundamentals Module 2: Cloud Computing Models
The Cloud Computing Models learning activities help you analyze different public, private and hybrid cloud service and deployment models and also the shared responsibility model. Students evaluate virtual machine and network services that are utilized for cloud content deliveries, and focus directly on employing Next Generation Firewall technologies - NGFW - to protect data and prevent exploits.
Cloud Security Fundamentals Module 3: Cloud Native Technologies
Cloud Security Fundamentals Module 4: Cloud Native Security
About the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate
The Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate prepares students for entry level careers in cybersecurity, with an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of Networking, Network Security, Cloud Security, and Security Operations related to Palo Alto Networks Technology and the cybersecurity industry as a whole.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.