Course 3 of 4 in the
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Computing Security
  • Malware
  • Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS)
  • Enterprise Private Network
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Cloud Security Fundamentals - Module 1: Course Information

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Cloud Security Fundamentals Module 2: Cloud Computing Models

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Cloud Security Fundamentals Module 3: Cloud Native Technologies

1 hour to complete
4 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Cloud Security Fundamentals Module 4: Cloud Native Security

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

