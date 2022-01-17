By Kumar P•
Jan 17, 2022
This course has covered cloud security topics in depth. The provided course material is also great. However, the course contains very less number of video tutorials therefore, those who are comfortable in reading books/course material, and are able to understand by reading the resources oneself are recommended to join.
By Handy F•
Feb 22, 2022
Great course, thank you
By Dileep C•
May 26, 2022
.
By JAMAL A•
Nov 9, 2021
Lazy course makers, unfortunately quiz questions are exact same questions as on the final exam.