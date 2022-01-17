Chevron Left
4.4
stars
16 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this Cloud Security Fundamentals course you will learn basic principles associated with securing the cloud and SaaS-based applications through Secure Access Service Edge architecture and identify concepts required to recognize and potentially mitigate attacks against traditional and hybrid datacenters as well as mission critical infrastructure. The course also demonstrates how to initially setup and configure containers on a docker bridge network and test the container security through the use of vulnerability scans and reports....
By Kumar P

Jan 17, 2022

This course has covered cloud security topics in depth. The provided course material is also great. However, the course contains very less number of video tutorials therefore, those who are comfortable in reading books/course material, and are able to understand by reading the resources oneself are recommended to join.

By Handy F

Feb 22, 2022

Great course, thank you

By Dileep C

May 26, 2022

.

By JAMAL A

Nov 9, 2021

L​azy course makers, unfortunately quiz questions are exact same questions as on the final exam.

