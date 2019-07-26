MB
Sep 10, 2020
Thanks Phillip! Excellent feed back after practice, always show new way how!

Really good material, is a real open door for a Google concepts! Is a way to start to thinking in Google Cloud Architect
Aug 27, 2019
It was a wonderful course were I got to understand principles involved in business logic, determining youreaSLA, SLI and SLO and so many other design principles relevant for an end product scale.
By S. D•
Jul 26, 2019
I've finished it, yet coursera keeps demanding that I finish the "Intro to Qwiklabs", which was covered 5 courses ago. Yet I did that anyway. Twice. Yet still marked as incomplete. Coursera receives and 'F' on this course.
By Roberto C V•
Oct 7, 2019
Boring
By Gabriele P•
Aug 8, 2018
I have found this course a real mess! It looks like a collage of several courses, so that subjects are not explained straightforwardly. Moreover, the instructor Jason Baker speaks too fast, moves too often back and forth through the slides, digresses too often from the main subject, so that it is not easy to follow him. Instead, I would strongly suggest you to use non-native American speakers, such as Philip Maier.
By Martín I B•
Sep 11, 2020
Thanks Phillip! Excellent feed back after practice, always show new way how!
Really good material, is a real open door for a Google concepts! Is a way to start to thinking in Google Cloud Architect
By Racheal I•
Aug 28, 2019
It was a wonderful course were I got to understand principles involved in business logic, determining youreaSLA, SLI and SLO and so many other design principles relevant for an end product scale.
By balkrishna•
Sep 28, 2019
Presentation is not good it seems like they were just reading ppts
By Peter S•
Nov 27, 2018
Very interesting course. Helped me a lot to understand how to build reliable architectures.
By Hardik A P•
Apr 15, 2018
Even if you don't want to focus on google cloud, this course explains overall best cloud design practices and process very well and in depth. Along with lectures, actual application example takes us from monolithic single process to full micro-services based architecture. Very good course for cloud infra design and architecture.
By Antony J•
Sep 14, 2020
A really enjoyable conclusion to the "Architecting with Google Compute Engine" specialization. I get the most value out of the practical labs hosted by Qwiklabs, and I would like to thank Philipp Maier in particular for his consistently excellent and clear instruction.
By Michal K•
Jan 4, 2018
This course is the most valuable part of specialisation. Prior courses are rather prerequisite components description. I enjoyed this one the most. It was practical and had expected level of difficulty, that could still be higher.
By Niranjan A•
May 2, 2019
Fully satisfied with the contents and particularly with exhaustive lab activities. It allows you to free your hands over almost every aspect of GCP architecture and its components
By CIRIELLO V•
Apr 9, 2022
Fantastic course that explains the most importants concepts regarding the Architect Design of Cloud Application that must reliable , in order to provide: availability, durability and scalability. The course explains the Design Architect Process: Defining your business case , Writing user personas, Writing user stories, Defining SLIs and SLOs, Design microservices architecture, 12-factor app best practices, Designing REST APIs, Defining storage characteristics, Choosing Google Cloud Storage and Data Services, Defining network characteristics for your services, Select the load balancers for your services, Diagramming your network, Designing reliable, scalable applications, Disaster recovery scenario, Modeling secure Google Cloud services, Cost estimating and planning.
Besides it explains the very important best practices related to: DevOps automation, Continuous Integration Pipelines, Google Cloud DevOPS Pipeline Labs, Docker, Design for Availability (Automatic Failover Backup and Replication Multi regional with automatic switch master/backup ), Durability (Databases with Backup and Replication Multi regional with automatic switch master/backup) and Scalability (Load balancing and horizontal scalability), Disaster Recovery with Snapshots, Backup Machine Images and Data Backups in multi-region), Security (IAM, Encryption Data and Network), Versioning (Rollback , Blue/Green Deployment, Canary release), Cost Planning (Select the best cloud service according your architecture and costs needs, Price calculator), Monitoring Application ( Uptime Check, Alarms, Logs, Trace)
By R. P•
Mar 20, 2020
need to add templates for designing SLO and SLAs. I know you want students to use their brains and create their own. however, I am working with real customers and you have the chance to set a standard approach with new Designers. You have the chance to let users grow toward best practices. a template or workbook would be the best thing to drive excellences and continued study. I hope to create a database of Cloud Design Partners to structure my learnings over the next 5 years. it would be great if you had one to provide for your students.
By Mohamed A C•
Apr 11, 2020
Excellent course, very in depth, it really drives home the importance and the spirit of the design part of cloud architecting .
It teaches the best practices to use to garantie SRE.
One small downside, if you're taking the Cloud Architecture with Google Cloud professional certificate, this course may seem a bit more complicated than the previous courses, and a bit older, it's around august 2017 i think.
I also really miss the lab walkthrough and the grading system in labs.
By Ruthuparna K•
Oct 13, 2019
I enjoyed the course so much. It was very practical oriented and focused on real world problems. The instructor covers cloud application design concepts and best practices very well. It was the perfect course to do at the end of the architecting with google cloud platform specialization, as it bundles together everything that have learnt so far and provides a platform to use the technology in practice.
By C U•
May 22, 2022
Out of all the courses I've taken on this learning path, this one and Kubernetes ones were the best. This course focuses on building principles which are important in prod. I've seen the impacts of the bad architectural design firsthand. I've seen architects builds system with short sighted views and they fail over time. I want to be the one who changes that in my org and become a better architect
By Juan S•
Jan 2, 2020
The labs on this course are extremely helpful to understand the content covered in previous courses. In addition, the thumbnail application example allows students to see how different solutions in GCP can solve a single issue. It was interesting to see the different solutions proposed to some of the challenges by other students in the discussion forums.
By Gunjan M•
Jun 7, 2020
It was a wonderful learning experience. I am working in DevOps since last couple of years on Azure and Openstack environments. This course give me a very good understanding about Google cloud. Labs are quiz are very good, some are really very tough which will really check your knowledge.
By Varun G•
Jul 24, 2020
This is one of the best courses in the ACE Specialization. It combines and revises the topics from all the previous courses, and sums it up in a very good way. It also adds additional topics that weren't covered and wraps this all in a fun, practical and hands-on workshop.
By shiva h k b•
Dec 13, 2020
It is a difficult course. Teaching someone to design an application and how the application interacts with its components, infrastructure and external world is never going to be easy while mile away. My advise is stick your head down and in no time, you'll complete it
By Muthyala C R•
Dec 25, 2018
This is the most amazing course in specialization and also most important. This course simplifies the design process in GCP and can be applicable in other domains as well. It is a great stepping stone for developing scalable apps from ideation to production.
Excited!!
By Rohit A•
Mar 14, 2019
This course taught the importance of Good design and resilient architecture. The approach take to gradually improve the logs application through the course was amazing. It really helped to know what kind of improvements one can do while working on the design. Kudos!
By Rohith K R•
Jul 12, 2020
This is the Best course of the entire specialization where we are not just taught the concepts of cloud computing, but actually giving us insights on how to analyze a task and a client need and give custom solution based on it and all... This is a Perfect thing.
By Harald M•
Mar 15, 2022
In my view, a rather complex topic about architecture, design and process. As the course is well structured and well lectured, it is manageable. I appreciate the opportunity to take the well instructed tests by working on the Google Cloud Platform in Qwiklab.
By Kenny C•
May 15, 2018
This is my favorite course in the Architecting with Google Cloud Platform Specialization because it's the most relevant, consistent and structured course among all 6 courses. The info, TOI and knowledge embedded thru out this course are great.