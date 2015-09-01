About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define Identity and Access Management roles for GKE, as well as Kubernetes pods security policies

  • Understand how logging is implemented and Kubernetes, and how GKE extends that basic functionality using Google Cloud's operations suite

  • Use Google Cloud Managed Storage Services with GKE

  • Use CI/CD with GKE

Course 4 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

21 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete

Access Control and Security in Kubernetes and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) Logging and Monitoring

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min)
2 hours to complete

Using Google Cloud Managed Storage Services with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 30 min)
2 hours to complete

Using CI/CD with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine Specialization

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine

Frequently Asked Questions

