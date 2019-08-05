HM
May 4, 2019
Excellent course in this Kubernetes specialization. It covers a lot of important topics on using Kubernetes on production environments, as well as GCP services.\n\nThank you!
MI
Nov 20, 2021
Loved this course. The contents are very well designed and well taught. The labs were just amazing and lab instructions were well designed couldn't found any mistakes.
By Nicolás R M•
Aug 5, 2019
It was a good wrap-up course, but i feel like something is missing. It would be lovely to have more labs working with multiple namespaces services.
By Edwin T•
Sep 6, 2019
Nice level of detail, but some of the topics overlaps with other courses and could be skipped.
By Harold M•
May 5, 2019
By Slav K•
Apr 16, 2020
1 really outdated
2 some labs had timeouts on resource allocation - it is payed course better watch for service level
3 if lecturer just reads without pauses and understanding of what he/she sayed - it does not help student, Just adds confusion.
By Matt W•
Dec 1, 2019
I found this specialization to be a great way to understand the whole GKE picture. I've been working with GKE professionally for a while now, but at work, things were always too fast paced to dive deep into Kubernetes and understand it. This course did a great job showing me how things like Kubernetes volumes and RBAC worked. Having completed it, I feel empowered to use Kubernetes to build solutions.
By Muhammad A I•
Nov 21, 2021
By Daniel S•
Aug 6, 2019
Very complete and exhaustive course. Some labs didn't work as described, but overall, the topics covered in the course are very useful to apply in a real world case.
By Abilio R D•
Apr 9, 2020
Excellent Kubernetes GKE course. Covering a lot of essential topics from cluster, deployment, security, workloads, production, storage, and many more!
By Emad A•
Nov 18, 2019
The level that it goes through this course is a great start to understand how taking orchestration from kuberenetes to production in the right way.
By Lance A•
Sep 23, 2020
Quite challenging but very resourceful course to learn about monitoring and managing kubernetes in production environments.
By Olawale O•
Jan 3, 2020
This course is very detailed. I've been able to learn some SRE strategies for monitoring workloads in production
By Harsha V S•
Mar 5, 2020
Excellent courses covering all the topics in GKE. Good content by course creator and good course moderators
By Deleted A•
Sep 2, 2019
The section about RBAC was tough for me, but in general I think this course was very detailed and accurate.
By Paolo P•
Feb 4, 2022
Very usefull the final pdf with all summary. Good structure with an optimal balance between lab and theory
By PLN R•
Jan 2, 2020
Provides comprehensive knowledge about all concepts related to k8s in production! Kudos to Google team!
By Suhas S•
Jun 12, 2020
It was an excellent course offered by Google Cloud. Thanks for Coursera for providing the platform.
By nuschuphon•
May 26, 2020
This course help me more understand about Kubernetes Cluster When I try to apply on Production Env.
By Robin S•
Oct 19, 2019
Excellent theoretical and practical intro to Kubernetes and Google Kubernetes Engine. Thank you!
By Lokesh M•
May 15, 2020
A good course to complement with previous courses to provide working knowledge in Kubernetes.
By Israel S S•
Nov 20, 2019
This was a complicated course. Hopefully they can improve it to make it more understandable.
By Sachin S R•
May 26, 2020
Very Nice Way to Quickly Ramp up on Google Kubernetes Engine for Production level quality
By Lars R•
Sep 10, 2019
Very interesting concept about productive Kubernetes. Very well explained and structered.
By Ajay S•
Nov 17, 2019
Excellent course with content heavy videos and extremely useful labs & quiz. Thank you !
By Charles U•
Oct 28, 2019
Superb instruction covering various crucial aspects necessary to run GKE in Production.
By Kamolphop P•
Jan 21, 2020
Very useful for learning to apple Produciton workload with kubernetes and gcp service