About this Course

45,232 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the role of the kubectl command

  • Create and use deployments, and create run jobs and cron jobs

  • Create services and use load balancers to expose services to external clients

  • Understand and work with different Kubernetes storage abstractions

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up84%(4,189 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Kubernetes Operations

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 21 min)
5 hours to complete

Deployments, Jobs, and Scaling

5 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 72 min)
4 hours to complete

Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) Networking

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Persistent Data and Storage

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ARCHITECTING WITH GOOGLE KUBERNETES ENGINE: WORKLOADS

View all reviews

About the Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine Specialization

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder