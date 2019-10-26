SV
Mar 2, 2020
Very Good course,Good content for the subject is provided and the hands-on labs gives you a amazing experience in learning.Thanks to the course creators and moderators
SS
Aug 10, 2019
one of the best course with extensive lab work. I am thankful to all the instructors, & lab course work creators for such an insightful hands on experience to GKE.
By Sebastian R•
Oct 26, 2019
Droning monotonous google employees reading their scripts... no challenging labs, only copy and paste. The material is better learned from a book.
By Amol N•
Nov 25, 2019
Instructor simply reads from a script it seems, very boring and difficult to stay awake. One of the few bad courses I have taken. I kind of liked the labs as they do give you the hands on experience but thats it. Even the labs one can finish simply by copy pasting the content. I guess i'll look else where to learn Kubernetes.
By Ganga B•
Apr 6, 2020
labs are ok, instructor is nothing more than robot reading sripts
By Archana J T•
Dec 15, 2019
The content has a lot of errors in subtitles. There could have been better content in explaining the core concepts like Service Types, networking, scaling etc.
By Gabriel F•
Jul 28, 2019
Very good explaination of the Kubernetes feature with good labs to use as exemple that answers questions that we we be asking ourselves. So far, the best!
By Ahmed M•
Jul 8, 2019
great content
By Manikandan K•
Jul 5, 2019
I am Google Cloud Platform Architect working on TOP IT company in India. I have taken this course understand GKE solution. Course really helped to leverage the GKE for solution. Thank you so much for offering the valuable course. It will be very helpful if you provide slides in PDF format in download/resource session.
By Andrew G•
Nov 29, 2020
Course (including labs) is great! A lot of info on K8s. Sometimes overwhelming.
Few words about lecturers: Alex Hanna's nasal voice is not appropriate to say the least. I could hardly understand and had to refer to the text under the video to make sure I got it right.
Priyanka Vergadia is a better lecturer.
.
By Agha H A•
Nov 7, 2021
This course is brilliant and covers all necessary aspects of deploying practical applications using Kubernetes and GTK. GCP and Coursera deserve all the praise for providing us with all these opportunities and for being the best in their respective fields! Thank you.
By hanna•
Apr 28, 2020
I studied several kubernetes courses on several platforms, but this actually amazed me with its comprehensive content, simplicity, the amount of precise information, and the most important is understanding what/why/how you are working and not just typing commands.
By Koushik S K T•
May 18, 2020
little bit fast paced course. Lab works can be made more strict and less instructions. Quiz is main draw back here. Please increase number of questions and limit number of attempts. With the present setup, this course can be completed without watching videos.
By Daragh L•
Mar 21, 2021
Comprehensive course that covered a lot of the concepts needed to understand kubernetes. If you have some experience with kubernetes already, I'd recommend starting with this course rather than the foundations one which was very basic.
By Akhil P•
Nov 10, 2019
Its a good introductory course to the Kubernetes workloads concepts, at the end of it I am aware of the various options and when to use what. The labs were good but are very easy, would be better if they include more aspects.
By Abhimanyu C•
Feb 13, 2020
Very informative content. Sometimes I had trouble with subtitles & pronunciation during Alex's voice. Need to rewatch some of the Networking videos again. Labs are awesome and so are resources provided! great job team :)
By Adam B•
Apr 20, 2021
It is a lot of information that gets thrown at you quickly, but it all comes together and by the end I had a much better understanding of deployments in general. Great lab work and excellent job by the instructors.
By Juan J S G•
Jul 12, 2019
Seria buena idea presentar casos mas "reales" en los laboratorios ya que me fue un poco complicado entender la sección de volumes e imaginarme como aplicar eso en la vida cotidiana.
De todos modos, excelente curso.
By Harold M•
May 3, 2019
Excellent course, very deep in content on stuff such as services, volumes, persistent volumes and claims, storage classes, secrets and configmaps.
Very pleased with this course of the specialization.
Thank you!
By Harsha V S•
Mar 3, 2020
By Víctor A S I•
Aug 28, 2020
This is a very comprehensive course and the lecturer, Priyanka Vergadia, is simply sensational. Any non english-native student will love her accent and her diction.
By SARWESH S•
Aug 11, 2019
By Lance A•
Sep 22, 2020
Really good resource to learn to manage kubernetes workloads. I learnt loads of new stuff including Kubernetes jobs, container native load balancing and much more
By Mohamed A•
Oct 30, 2020
A very heavy and interesting course. It definitely a course that I will be using as a reference as it has way too much information to just take on one go.
By HuangXin•
May 15, 2019
could you please provide the pre-created GKE account rather than I have to wait for the whole creation progress in several minutes every time?
By Tania M O•
Jul 3, 2019
I loved this course. It was very hands on, and the teachers were great, specially Evans and Priyanka. Favorite course so far on Coursera.
By CARLOS A D S•
Jul 5, 2021
Excelente Curso. Aprendi bastante sobre Google Kubernetes Engine Workloads y adquirí competencias sobre Kubernetes. Muchas gracias.