CR
May 22, 2018
This was a great course. It moved a little fast but the labs were very detailed. The course helped me learn to navigate a number concepts and also made me aware of other areas where I will dig deeper.
SB
Oct 10, 2019
The labs in this course were a lot of fun. Deployment Manager and Terraform are two systems that I have been interested in for awhile and it was great actually building (small) things out with them.
By keith s•
Sep 24, 2018
instructor reading powerpoints is less engaging than some of the earlier classes in this specialization.
By Thanapong B•
May 12, 2019
The instructor speaks too fast, and basically repeats the text in the slides. Need to read the pdf by myself. Labs are quite useful though.
By Jeff W•
Oct 4, 2018
The instructor seemed to fly through the material. What's the hurry?
By Rishikesh B•
Mar 14, 2019
Course content is good However I would be more happy if it has given by Jason, or Philip Maier. I like those guys very much how they deliver the content, never have to go back and look again...
By Sergio D•
Mar 18, 2019
"Lab Google Cloud Platform API Infrastructure Automation" uses a deprecated command line tool (bdutil) and a deprecated Compute Engine image (https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/debian-cloud/global/images/debian-8-jessie-v20180611).
By Sebastiaan P•
Sep 12, 2018
Overwhelming amount of info squished into one course. Hope the documentation is good on this one.
By Daniel B•
Apr 8, 2019
Excellent course
By Niels v B•
Dec 1, 2018
The talking was sometimes too fast in comparison to the amount of text on the slides, which made me pause the videos quite a lot.
By Punko I•
Oct 25, 2018
It's absolute mess when when we're talking about VPC and VPN.
By Karlos k•
Sep 10, 2018
the information provided was great but the way it was provided is in the same way I could have read it to myself. It didn't seem like the instructor had real world experience with GCP products and resources that they covering. There was no audible pauses at the key inflection points during context overviews. This made every word seem the same. They also spoke very fast, I usually watch most videos at double speed and it was hard to keep up the concepts. There was not realization of when the brain needed to switch mental models, the information just keeps flowing in this course.
Thanks for the course.
By Alex K•
Jul 25, 2017
The networking labs were very good, but the rest of the course felt less like education and more like an extended pitch for Google products.
By Elizabeth N•
Jul 25, 2021
I thoroughly enjoyed learning and demoing the different options in GCP and Terraform in deployment as well as learning about Googles managed services. I hope to continue on with the same success and knowledge with the next couple of courses so that I may pass my certification exam.
By Rohit K A•
Aug 1, 2018
The presenter was running through the slide with giving enough time to go through the content.
By Jerry D O J•
Aug 10, 2018
Some of the information was presented too quickly making it hard to follow
By Munichandra o•
Oct 13, 2018
provide additional lab hours for more practice
By Waheb A S•
Aug 6, 2018
not as easy as the rest of courses
By Iskandar R•
Sep 7, 2018
Dictor tells very quick so i cant adsorb course material
By Manohar V S•
Jul 29, 2017
Infra automation lab had a issue.
By Radhey D•
Jun 17, 2019
Course comprises of mostly slides that are being read with hard to understand examples. Some sections were really good but overall highly disappointed if I were to compare it with the other courses in the Specialization series.
By Richard L S•
Sep 4, 2018
The presentation material was not well developed and the delivery felt rushed. Too man lab techniques were just copy/paste actions without explaining what was being done and why.
By Deleted A•
Mar 5, 2019
It did not recognize my progress through week 2. I cant complete this module!!
By Amit B•
Oct 22, 2020
This course given in-depth knowledge about new emerging technology (Cloud Computing) and the role of Google in this technology. Complete specialization given thorough understanding of Cloud and courses having flexibility, good interaction and convenience. To complete online courses it requires a lot of self-discipline.
Online courses are not made for every person or field of study. Traditional education will still exist, but online education will become more and more present in our daily lives.
By CHEN B K L•
Dec 31, 2020
It was a very technical course and the interface of the Lab in the video was not updated to align to the actual lab that I was taking.. but managed to pass the Lab.. The Videos in the Tutorial and Lab Review was quite BLURRISH. and was unable to capture the actual fonts being type in the GCP Cloud shell which is not very visible in the video.. Maybe can improve on the VIDEO Labs and it will be a great help to us students.