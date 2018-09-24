Chevron Left
Elastic Google Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
8,831 ratings
771 reviews

About the Course

This accelerated on-demand course introduces participants to the comprehensive and flexible infrastructure and platform services provided by Google Cloud. Through a combination of video lectures, demos, and hands-on labs, participants explore and deploy solution elements, including securely interconnecting networks, load balancing, autoscaling, infrastructure automation and managed services....

Top reviews

CR

May 22, 2018

This was a great course. It moved a little fast but the labs were very detailed. The course helped me learn to navigate a number concepts and also made me aware of other areas where I will dig deeper.

SB

Oct 10, 2019

The labs in this course were a lot of fun. Deployment Manager and Terraform are two systems that I have been interested in for awhile and it was great actually building (small) things out with them.

Reviews for Elastic Google Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation

By keith s

Sep 24, 2018

instructor reading powerpoints is less engaging than some of the earlier classes in this specialization.

By Thanapong B

May 12, 2019

The instructor speaks too fast, and basically repeats the text in the slides. Need to read the pdf by myself. Labs are quite useful though.

By Jeff W

Oct 4, 2018

The instructor seemed to fly through the material. What's the hurry?

By Rishikesh B

Mar 14, 2019

Course content is good However I would be more happy if it has given by Jason, or Philip Maier. I like those guys very much how they deliver the content, never have to go back and look again...

By Sergio D

Mar 18, 2019

"Lab Google Cloud Platform API Infrastructure Automation" uses a deprecated command line tool (bdutil) and a deprecated Compute Engine image (https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/debian-cloud/global/images/debian-8-jessie-v20180611).

By Sebastiaan P

Sep 12, 2018

Overwhelming amount of info squished into one course. Hope the documentation is good on this one.

By Daniel B

Apr 8, 2019

Excellent course

By Niels v B

Dec 1, 2018

The talking was sometimes too fast in comparison to the amount of text on the slides, which made me pause the videos quite a lot.

By Punko I

Oct 25, 2018

It's absolute mess when when we're talking about VPC and VPN.

By Karlos k

Sep 10, 2018

the information provided was great but the way it was provided is in the same way I could have read it to myself. It didn't seem like the instructor had real world experience with GCP products and resources that they covering. There was no audible pauses at the key inflection points during context overviews. This made every word seem the same. They also spoke very fast, I usually watch most videos at double speed and it was hard to keep up the concepts. There was not realization of when the brain needed to switch mental models, the information just keeps flowing in this course.

Thanks for the course.

By Alex K

Jul 25, 2017

The networking labs were very good, but the rest of the course felt less like education and more like an extended pitch for Google products.

By Elizabeth N

Jul 25, 2021

I thoroughly enjoyed learning and demoing the different options in GCP and Terraform in deployment as well as learning about Googles managed services. I hope to continue on with the same success and knowledge with the next couple of courses so that I may pass my certification exam.

By Chris R

May 23, 2018

This was a great course. It moved a little fast but the labs were very detailed. The course helped me learn to navigate a number concepts and also made me aware of other areas where I will dig deeper.

By Scott B

Oct 10, 2019

The labs in this course were a lot of fun. Deployment Manager and Terraform are two systems that I have been interested in for awhile and it was great actually building (small) things out with them.

By Rohit K A

Aug 1, 2018

The presenter was running through the slide with giving enough time to go through the content.

By Jerry D O J

Aug 10, 2018

Some of the information was presented too quickly making it hard to follow

By Munichandra o

Oct 13, 2018

provide additional lab hours for more practice

By Waheb A S

Aug 6, 2018

not as easy as the rest of courses

By Iskandar R

Sep 7, 2018

Dictor tells very quick so i cant adsorb course material

By Manohar V S

Jul 29, 2017

Infra automation lab had a issue.

By Radhey D

Jun 17, 2019

Course comprises of mostly slides that are being read with hard to understand examples. Some sections were really good but overall highly disappointed if I were to compare it with the other courses in the Specialization series.

By Richard L S

Sep 4, 2018

The presentation material was not well developed and the delivery felt rushed. Too man lab techniques were just copy/paste actions without explaining what was being done and why.

By Deleted A

Mar 5, 2019

It did not recognize my progress through week 2. I cant complete this module!!

By Amit B

Oct 22, 2020

This course given in-depth knowledge about new emerging technology (Cloud Computing) and the role of Google in this technology. Complete specialization given thorough understanding of Cloud and courses having flexibility, good interaction and convenience. To complete online courses it requires a lot of self-discipline.

Online courses are not made for every person or field of study. Traditional education will still exist, but online education will become more and more present in our daily lives.

By CHEN B K L

Dec 31, 2020

It was a very technical course and the interface of the Lab in the video was not updated to align to the actual lab that I was taking.. but managed to pass the Lab.. The Videos in the Tutorial and Lab Review was quite BLURRISH. and was unable to capture the actual fonts being type in the GCP Cloud shell which is not very visible in the video.. Maybe can improve on the VIDEO Labs and it will be a great help to us students.

