Course 4 of 4 in the
Google Cloud Digital Leader Training
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe financial governance in the cloud and Google Cloud's recommended best practices for effective cloud cost management.

  • Define a shared responsibility model for optimal cloud security.

  • Explain how IT teams and business leaders can use principles from DevOps and SRE to increase cloud operational efficiency.

  • Identify Google Cloud solutions for cloud resource monitoring and application performance management.

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 minutes to complete

Introduction

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Module 1: Financial Governance in the Cloud

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Security in the Cloud

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min)
30 minutes to complete

Module 3: Monitoring Cloud IT Services and Operations

30 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min)
13 minutes to complete

Summary

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading

About the Google Cloud Digital Leader Training Professional Certificate

Google Cloud Digital Leader Training

