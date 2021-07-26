This course examines cost management, security, and operations in the cloud. First, it explores how businesses can choose to maintain some or none of their own infrastructure by purchasing IT services from a cloud provider. Next, it explains how the responsibility of data security is shared between the cloud provider and the business, and explores the defense-in-depth security built into Google Cloud. Finally, it covers how IT teams and business leaders need to rethink IT resource management in the cloud and how Google Cloud resource monitoring tools can help them to maintain control and visibility over their cloud environment.
Describe financial governance in the cloud and Google Cloud's recommended best practices for effective cloud cost management.
Define a shared responsibility model for optimal cloud security.
Explain how IT teams and business leaders can use principles from DevOps and SRE to increase cloud operational efficiency.
Identify Google Cloud solutions for cloud resource monitoring and application performance management.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Welcome to Understanding Google Cloud Security and Operations! In this module, you'll meet the instructor, learn about the course content, and how to get started.
Module 1: Financial Governance in the Cloud
Organizations that adopt cloud technology will inevitably need to fundamentally change some of their business operations. The first of these is about financial governance. This module explains the core challenges organizations face when managing cloud costs and proposes a solution through three lenses: people, process, and technology. It also explains how to think about the total cost of ownership when using cloud services, before unpacking core Google Cloud cost management concepts. It ends by describing some best practices for effective cloud cost management.
Module 2: Security in the Cloud
This module covers the second way that businesses need to change their operations to work effectivey inn the cloud: security. It examines a new cloud-first security model and explains how it differs from traditional on-premises IT security models. The module starts by defining a few fundamental terms related to security in the cloud. Then, it considers today’s top cybersecurity challenges and the most common threats to data privacy and security. After that, it uses the Shared Responsibility Model to illustrate how organizations can maintain data security and compliance on an ongoing basis. Finally, it looks at how Google Cloud equips organizations to control and manage access to data and resources through Cloud Identity.
Module 3: Monitoring Cloud IT Services and Operations
The third operational shift that businesses must make in the cloud is re-evaluating how they monitor their IT services. This module starts by exploring IT operational challenges—specifically, how IT teams are traditionally structured, and why that structure prevents organizations from quickly delivering updates to services or fresh customer experiences. Next, it defines what DevOps and Site Reliability Engineering are, before using them as a framework for IT operational changes. Finally, the module examines Google Cloud resource monitoring tools and how they help organizations maintain control and visibility of their cloud environment.
This module provides a summary of the key points covered in each module and steps you can take to continue your learning.
About the Google Cloud Digital Leader Training Professional Certificate
The Cloud Digital Leader training consists of a course series designed to give you foundational knowledge about cloud technology and data. This training also offers an overview of Google Cloud products and services that enable organizations’ digital transformation. This training will empower you and your team(s) to contribute to cloud-related business initiatives across your organization.
