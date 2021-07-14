Chevron Left
4.8
319 ratings
This course examines cost management, security, and operations in the cloud. First, it explores how businesses can choose to maintain some or none of their own infrastructure by purchasing IT services from a cloud provider. Next, it explains how the responsibility of data security is shared between the cloud provider and the business, and explores the defense-in-depth security built into Google Cloud. Finally, it covers how IT teams and business leaders need to rethink IT resource management in the cloud and how Google Cloud resource monitoring tools can help them to maintain control and visibility over their cloud environment....

SD

May 14, 2022

AN

Aug 15, 2021

By Declan M

Jul 14, 2021

This course d​oes not prepare you in any meaningful way for the Google Digital Clouder Leader exam; I found it dreadful and a waste of time.

By Avinash N

Aug 16, 2021

Great information! Creative content. This course elaborates cost management, security, and operations in the cloud.

By Abbas A M

Jul 27, 2021

Abundant information regarding security, operations, API, and cloud cost/budgeting

By Sean A

Sep 9, 2021

Good info. You will not pass certificate exam just going through these videos, unless you have prior cloud experience.

Those looking to take the certification exam and are new to Cloud: I would go through this youtube video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGRDM86MBIQ&t=36s

Check out the supporting course as well.

https://www.exampro.co/gcp-cdl

By Armin H

Sep 13, 2021

Optimat strukturierte Vermittlung der nötigen Inhalte. Great e-Learning

By Jacques S

Sep 9, 2021

Nicely covers the topics that and is really easy to understand

By Thawatchai R

Oct 11, 2021

Very well organized and practical content

By ILIA-WELLRICH V S E

Aug 28, 2021

THANKS A LOT!

By CHRISTIAN W P T

Jul 24, 2021

Excellent

By Meghana B

Sep 15, 2021

Good

By Werner R

Sep 11, 2021

Thanks

By Yahya T

Jul 18, 2021

Weak, can be more detailed and sophisticated

By Sandeep D

May 15, 2022

Simple and straightforward. Additional high level practical GCP interface walkthrough would have been more meaningful.

By Victor W J

Jan 27, 2022

G​reat course, now I am ready to take the real exam and move on to Cloud Engineer! I will be at Google ONE DAY!

By Jose S

Dec 17, 2021

me gusto el curso es claro y te lleva con buenos ejemplos

By Joe F P

Nov 1, 2021

a​kan lebih cepat memahami bagi saya jika ada lab nya

By Star G

Oct 22, 2021

GREAT COURSE, BUT I NEED MORE DETAIL EXPLANATION ....

By Aji R

Oct 31, 2021

terimakasih sangat membantu saya untuk belajar cloud

By DalipSingh

Jan 29, 2022

Informative and explained very well !

By Km h

Feb 21, 2022

​Great course for business.km hasan

By GYANENDRA K P

Nov 28, 2021

Thanks for the nice and sort course

By David S

Dec 23, 2021

Excellent overview of Google Cloud

By AnÍbal G G

Nov 6, 2021

Very nice and productive course

By kishore t

Oct 14, 2021

Explaination+Example= Excellent

By Pradeep C

Nov 11, 2021

Perfect.. Very well delivered.

