SD
May 14, 2022
Simple and straightforward. Additional high level practical GCP interface walkthrough would have been more meaningful.
AN
Aug 15, 2021
Great information! Creative content. This course elaborates cost management, security, and operations in the cloud.
By Declan M•
Jul 14, 2021
This course does not prepare you in any meaningful way for the Google Digital Clouder Leader exam; I found it dreadful and a waste of time.
By Avinash N•
Aug 16, 2021
By Abbas A M•
Jul 27, 2021
Abundant information regarding security, operations, API, and cloud cost/budgeting
By Sean A•
Sep 9, 2021
Good info. You will not pass certificate exam just going through these videos, unless you have prior cloud experience.
Those looking to take the certification exam and are new to Cloud: I would go through this youtube video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGRDM86MBIQ&t=36s
Check out the supporting course as well.
https://www.exampro.co/gcp-cdl
By Armin H•
Sep 13, 2021
Optimat strukturierte Vermittlung der nötigen Inhalte. Great e-Learning
By Jacques S•
Sep 9, 2021
Nicely covers the topics that and is really easy to understand
By Thawatchai R•
Oct 11, 2021
Very well organized and practical content
By ILIA-WELLRICH V S E•
Aug 28, 2021
THANKS A LOT!
By CHRISTIAN W P T•
Jul 24, 2021
Excellent
By Meghana B•
Sep 15, 2021
Good
By Werner R•
Sep 11, 2021
Thanks
By Yahya T•
Jul 18, 2021
Weak, can be more detailed and sophisticated
By Sandeep D•
May 15, 2022
By Victor W J•
Jan 27, 2022
Great course, now I am ready to take the real exam and move on to Cloud Engineer! I will be at Google ONE DAY!
By Jose S•
Dec 17, 2021
me gusto el curso es claro y te lleva con buenos ejemplos
By Joe F P•
Nov 1, 2021
akan lebih cepat memahami bagi saya jika ada lab nya
By Star G•
Oct 22, 2021
GREAT COURSE, BUT I NEED MORE DETAIL EXPLANATION ....
By Aji R•
Oct 31, 2021
terimakasih sangat membantu saya untuk belajar cloud
By DalipSingh•
Jan 29, 2022
Informative and explained very well !
By Km h•
Feb 21, 2022
Great course for business.km hasan
By GYANENDRA K P•
Nov 28, 2021
Thanks for the nice and sort course
By David S•
Dec 23, 2021
Excellent overview of Google Cloud
By AnÍbal G G•
Nov 6, 2021
Very nice and productive course
By kishore t•
Oct 14, 2021
Explaination+Example= Excellent
By Pradeep C•
Nov 11, 2021
Perfect.. Very well delivered.