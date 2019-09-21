Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Preparing for Your Associate Cloud Engineer Journey by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
2,606 ratings
354 reviews

About the Course

This course helps you structure your preparation for the Associate Cloud Engineer exam. You will learn about the Google Cloud domains covered by the exam and how to create a study plan to improve your domain knowledge....

Top reviews

SK

Apr 8, 2020

This is an excellent course. It would have been better if all of the exam sections are covered for each week instead of only covering selective subsections in each section of the course.

SP

Aug 1, 2020

Awesome course outline and well articulated practice sessions to get familiar with Google Cloud Environment. This has given be boost to kickstart my entry into cloud technologies.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 354 Reviews for Preparing for Your Associate Cloud Engineer Journey

By Jacob J

Sep 21, 2019

Covers a lot of topics without going into any depth. Stretching this course in its current state over 7 weeks isn't realistic. For someone working 40 hour weeks this course is done after 7 days max.

By Miles P

Sep 9, 2019

I need much more to train for my first exam -- I'll check practice exams but there should be more content -- I'll use the other training resources as a partner to solve this

By Grzegorz W

Feb 7, 2020

some labs have outdated information and a real environment is different from description

By David E

Jul 31, 2019

Final Lab didn't work when trying to add resources, as it was a transient error

By Deleted A

Aug 26, 2019

Structure of this course should be improved

By George Z

Feb 2, 2020

Great course but the instructor could be more engaging. Sometime I could not understand his words.

By Charles U

Aug 15, 2019

Great breeze through of essential topics to smash the GCP ACE exam!

By Pradeep K

Nov 9, 2019

Site Reliability lab in week 7 is quite complex and too long. If that can rather be divided into multiple labs would be great to understand it properly. Also, after 1st successful deployment and then making changes in the image name and redeploying gives sever error. Due to this incidents were not coming, so i was not able to complete the lab properly and till end. :(

By Aditya T

Apr 26, 2020

Course is quite informative but Qwiklabs content in week 7 felt quite rushed. Instructions for Lab 7 debugging weren't provided clearly unlike other labs in the course. Overall, the course is a great resource for learning and guidance for ACP certification.

By Hericlis V d O

Aug 18, 2019

Curso muito bem explicativo, tempo de entrega bom e suporte ajuda pouco mas se esforçam pra ajudar antes de encerrar o tempo do laboratório. Muito bom mesmo.

By Antonio S d S J

Aug 20, 2019

Curso essencial para quem está se preparando para Certificação Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer

By Christian S

Oct 22, 2019

Great for anyone starting out in GCP. A must take to save weeks of self-guided trial and error.

By Fahad A

Nov 7, 2019

Excellent Training Materials For Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer Exam!!

By Sanjay K

Nov 11, 2019

Excellent way to provide this training. Specially for beginners is awesome.

By Shivashankar S

Sep 30, 2019

Awesome Lab Experience and support form technical team .

By Avijit S

Sep 1, 2019

Course was awesome with hands On lab experience

By aleksandar j

Sep 11, 2019

very good hope there will be more it courses

By Tirthak P

Sep 19, 2019

Great course and awesome learning content!

By Raju S

Jul 19, 2019

Great resource for the exam.

By Samadhan K

Sep 8, 2019

Good Course and Informative

By N V K R

Jul 9, 2019

Very Good. I like Labs.

By Paulo H O d F

Jun 18, 2019

otimo curso por sinal.

By Jose R J

Jul 28, 2019

Curso fantastico !!

By GIRI B B

Sep 27, 2019

Good

