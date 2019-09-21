SK
Apr 8, 2020
This is an excellent course. It would have been better if all of the exam sections are covered for each week instead of only covering selective subsections in each section of the course.
SP
Aug 1, 2020
Awesome course outline and well articulated practice sessions to get familiar with Google Cloud Environment. This has given be boost to kickstart my entry into cloud technologies.
By Jacob J•
Sep 21, 2019
Covers a lot of topics without going into any depth. Stretching this course in its current state over 7 weeks isn't realistic. For someone working 40 hour weeks this course is done after 7 days max.
By Miles P•
Sep 9, 2019
I need much more to train for my first exam -- I'll check practice exams but there should be more content -- I'll use the other training resources as a partner to solve this
By Grzegorz W•
Feb 7, 2020
some labs have outdated information and a real environment is different from description
By David E•
Jul 31, 2019
Final Lab didn't work when trying to add resources, as it was a transient error
By Deleted A•
Aug 26, 2019
Structure of this course should be improved
By George Z•
Feb 2, 2020
Great course but the instructor could be more engaging. Sometime I could not understand his words.
By Charles U•
Aug 15, 2019
Great breeze through of essential topics to smash the GCP ACE exam!
By Pradeep K•
Nov 9, 2019
Site Reliability lab in week 7 is quite complex and too long. If that can rather be divided into multiple labs would be great to understand it properly. Also, after 1st successful deployment and then making changes in the image name and redeploying gives sever error. Due to this incidents were not coming, so i was not able to complete the lab properly and till end. :(
By Aditya T•
Apr 26, 2020
Course is quite informative but Qwiklabs content in week 7 felt quite rushed. Instructions for Lab 7 debugging weren't provided clearly unlike other labs in the course. Overall, the course is a great resource for learning and guidance for ACP certification.
By Sunil P•
Aug 2, 2020
By Hericlis V d O•
Aug 18, 2019
Curso muito bem explicativo, tempo de entrega bom e suporte ajuda pouco mas se esforçam pra ajudar antes de encerrar o tempo do laboratório. Muito bom mesmo.
By Antonio S d S J•
Aug 20, 2019
Curso essencial para quem está se preparando para Certificação Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer
By Christian S•
Oct 22, 2019
Great for anyone starting out in GCP. A must take to save weeks of self-guided trial and error.
By Fahad A•
Nov 7, 2019
Excellent Training Materials For Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer Exam!!
By Sanjay K•
Nov 11, 2019
Excellent way to provide this training. Specially for beginners is awesome.
By Shivashankar S•
Sep 30, 2019
Awesome Lab Experience and support form technical team .
By Avijit S•
Sep 1, 2019
Course was awesome with hands On lab experience
By aleksandar j•
Sep 11, 2019
very good hope there will be more it courses
By Tirthak P•
Sep 19, 2019
Great course and awesome learning content!
By Raju S•
Jul 19, 2019
Great resource for the exam.
By Samadhan K•
Sep 8, 2019
Good Course and Informative
By N V K R•
Jul 9, 2019
Very Good. I like Labs.
By Paulo H O d F•
Jun 18, 2019
otimo curso por sinal.
By Jose R J•
Jul 28, 2019
Curso fantastico !!
By GIRI B B•
Sep 27, 2019
Good