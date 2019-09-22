HH
Mar 24, 2020
Thanks for this course, it is great and full of labs that make the experience way better.\n\nIs it possible to have the slides that the instructors used in this course? it will be appreciated.
Sep 17, 2019
Good introduction to GKE. Starting from defining cloud en general to presenting the different compute solutions in GCP, until arriving to K8s specifics. I will recommend to any one.
By Sumit G•
Sep 22, 2019
There is too much repetition between content of this course and the content of the first course in the specialization. It would be nice if this course already assumed that everyone has taken the "Google Cloud Foundations" course and avoid repeating content from it.
By Angelos S•
Jan 17, 2021
The course was useful, but doing it as part of the "Cloud Engineering with Google Platform" specialization felt slightly out of place and repetitive. Most of the first half of the course has already been discussed in earlier parts of the specialization. As such, a more advanced course on Kubernetes would be more suitable as the 5th course in the series.
By Nicolás R M•
Jul 15, 2019
Awesome course to start learning about containers, kubernetes and Google Kubernetes Engine.
By Hamid E•
Sep 18, 2019
Good introduction to GKE. Starting from defining cloud en general to presenting the different compute solutions in GCP, until arriving to K8s specifics. I will recommend to any one.
By veeraganesh•
Jul 11, 2019
Some stuff is repetative and sounds like GCP advert in some instances
By Mark J•
Sep 30, 2019
Nicely streamlined course on GKE with a good comparison with standard Kubernetes. The discussion of the internal workings and architecture of GKE in managing and provisioning resources for pods and their containers was very helpful. Thank you!
By Harold M•
Apr 24, 2019
This course on the fundamentals of Kubernetes from Google Cloud is a good start for anyone interested in the topics of containers and Kubernetes Engine in the cloud.
By Venkatesan M•
Oct 25, 2019
An excellent course. All the terminologies of Kubernetes have been explained well. Anyone with less Cloud experience can understand the concepts easily. Thanks!
By Edson J R d M•
Sep 28, 2019
Each time more I learn more about GCP world. Tks Cousera, Tks Google, Tks FCA.
By Aan K•
Aug 29, 2019
Google Cloud series provide the best learning experience for me. Good jobs!
By Charles U•
Oct 17, 2019
Fantastic walk through of basic Kubernetes and GKE concepts.
By Thangavelu S•
Apr 21, 2019
Good to know the fundamentals...
By Linh P D•
Oct 25, 2019
So Great with this course.
By Muhammad F K•
Nov 4, 2019
its an amazing course for me . i learn alot about dockers container and GKE specially . its was a an awsum course i recommend those people as who wana learn something new.
By Kannan A•
Oct 29, 2019
Short introduction to Kubernetes
By RajaGopalan R•
Apr 28, 2020
Cloud shell / SDK execution and GCP Console refresh is NOT at all working for Service account creation and Service account privilege modifications through iam command line options though the commands are executed and effective. One can even see in the event log -
Similarly, GCP Console is not refreshing at all for file object updates into Bitbucket(s)
Caused lot of issues and overheads due to that
Kindly look into this to resolve this - in otherwise a good course
By Saravanan C•
Mar 15, 2020
Take pain in the Coursera toolchain to automatically mark the modules which I have completed already as part of PCA specialization. I had to do the whole thing again!!
Why you couldn't have told be at the time of enrollment that the rest of the modules are not accessible?? I have to wait for the next module, ridiculous !!
By Zahid H•
May 10, 2020
Need to update the labs.
By Krzysztof Z•
Aug 12, 2019
I believe this part of course shall include Docker / K8s features only. Once again, repeating basic Cloud Console features is just boring for experienced peoples.
By Vadzim T•
Jul 23, 2019
to basic
By LOKESH K R•
Feb 9, 2020
Thanks for the great learning and skill enchancement platform. I am a Cloud Devops Consultant Currently working with Amazon Web Services. I got some time to learn GCP with Kubernetes. I have learned a lot from Coursera and Google Cloud regarding the Advanced Emering Tech Stacks.
Hands-On lab was very useful and easy to use. Some where I got some blockers, as soon as I contacted support team, The immediate response to solve the issue is unbelivabe.
From here I have equiped my knowledge in various fundamentas of Google Developer Console. As a OpenSource Enthusisat I believe Working with Different technologies will enhance your career growth.
By Youdinghuan C•
Sep 27, 2020
I'm giving 5 stars for the materials and topics of this course. The instructors of this course are incredibly knowledgeable. Quizzes are challenging but relevant.
The downside of this course, however, is the organization. Having used K8s quite a bit at work, I still found the materials in this "one-week" course to be quite dense. ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE NO EXPERIENCE IN THE SUBJECT, DO NOT ATTEMPT TO BREEZE THROUGH THIS COURSE! Take your time when watching the lectures, doing quizzes and labs. Having "Week 1" only is quite misleading.
By Lasitha M D•
May 29, 2021
pretty much good and quick introduction to Kubernetes and GKE. Had a good overall understanding about the platform and its concepts. Though the programme is well designed, as a suggestion I would think that its better if you include some of the resources to Kubernetes API and necessary knowledge. I've done some extra work in order to understand concepts very clear. Please include https://kubernetes.io docs. Thank you very much for this valuable introduction course. Hope to complete next 2 courses in quick.
By Dhruv S•
Dec 26, 2020
Absolutely informative and practical work driven course! Those who are interested in Kubernetes should go through this course. It covers intro to GCP services, functions, Kubernetes, GKE, Object management Migrate to Anthos and Lastly summarized explanation of how to choose right service for one amongst other offerings! I totally recommend this course for Cloud Peeps and also to other IT pros!
By Lokesh M•
Apr 9, 2020
Nice course to get started with containers, Kubernetes and Google Kubernetes Engine, Please note there is a difference between Kubernetes and Google Kubernetes Engine. This course mostly focuses on Google Kubernetes Engine while touching on about Kubernetes. Please make sure to read the contents of the course before taking it.