Advanced Kubernetes Specialization
Advanced Kubernetes Specialization

Master Kubernetes for Optimal Cluster Performance

Taught in English

Instructor: Graham Jones

Advanced level

Recommended experience

2 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Advanced Kubernetes Deployment Strategies and Networking

Course 122 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze the benefits and drawbacks of different deployment strategies

    Troubleshoot common issues related to deployments and networking.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Network configuration optimization
Category: Kuberenetes deployment strategies
Category: Applying network policies
Category: Troubleshooting

Securing, Monitoring, and Scaling Kubernetes Clusters

Course 212 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: RBAC Policies
Category: Kubernetes cluster scaling
Category: Troubleshooting
Category: Monitoring solution strategies

Kubernetes Integration and Advanced Orchestration Techniques

Course 311 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Implement CI/CD pipelines
Category: Design and implement custom controllers
Category: Helm management in Kubernetes
Category: Advanced Kubernetes cluster management
Category: Create and manage Helm Charts

