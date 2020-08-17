About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

At least a general idea of what Kubernetes is and what it does.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Intermediate Level

At least a general idea of what Kubernetes is and what it does.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Deploying with Kubernetes

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Create Your Own Cluster

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Kubernetes Deployment Models and Hosted Solutions

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Cluster, Pods, Nodes, Administration and Configuration

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
26 minutes to complete

Practical Exercise

26 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 26 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF KUBERNETES DEPLOYMENT

