This course is designed to give you a deeper understanding of Kubernetes.
Over the next few weeks, you'll learn about several features of Kubernetes, the Kubernetes Architecture, how to create clusters, and different installation configurations. We'll also explore deployments and how they are scaled, updated, and rolled back. We will discuss clusters, pods, and nodes, and dive into Persistent Volumes as well as Kubernetes Authorization and Authentication. Lastly, we'll show you how it all comes together in a Kubernetes demo, so you can see it in action.