UV
May 30, 2020
Course is organized well, detailed and informative. Few points in the course covered all topics and to a point. I like the course content and was very useful.
DS
Oct 18, 2020
The explanations are brief and unambiguous, Especially the part where you needed to install the kubernetes on the virtual instances in the cloud.
By Balaji S•
Oct 4, 2020
I would have given a 0 start if I could. The instructor just reads the words on the slides. There are no exercises just demos. It would have been better if there were projects we could work on so that we get more comfortable with Kubernetes.
By Marco C•
May 20, 2020
Probably i'm not the best to review a course about Kubernetes, but i'm very disappointed of this course. Too much theory about what it is kubernetes and very few examples of how to use it or how to start using it. I wouldn't recommand it to others.
By Piyush R•
May 26, 2020
Most of the content is just reading through texts and documentation which is not okay to get practical experience
By SHAILESH K 1•
Jul 10, 2020
This course covered Kubernetes on multiple engines like minikube, GCP, AWS, and almost all basic requirements in K8s World.
By Amritpal S•
Apr 12, 2021
should have some example instead of ppt reading.
By Tom K•
Mar 9, 2021
The voice of the tutor is tiresome, he emphasizes sections unnaturally (didn't always seem to grasp the text himself before reading it). An annoying pointer is used to highlight each and every word from the slides drawing you into a kind of karaoke mode instead of actually listening to what is being said.
The best material is found via external links to the kubernetes.io site. Other material is a plain transcript without any paragraphing, basically unreadible.
The multiple choice questions where all too obvious. None of the questions are about insight, all are about facts. Some answers where (probably rightfully) reported as faulty but no response is given even after weeks.
I just finished the course to get the certificate I already paid for.
By Tobias W•
Aug 25, 2020
This course is a bad joke. Five minute superficial "lectures" per part - consisting of the guy reading his walls of text off of his slides - followed by links to the official documentation. Considering that I paid 45 EUR for getting links to the official docs to read is a huge disappointment. I already had a very basic understanding of kubernetes which was enough to ace all of the "quizzes" in the first go without even reviewing the "provided" material. I was hoping to have some labs and get practical experience on setup and deployment, but that was obviously not the case.
By Mathieu B•
Jan 14, 2021
Teacher is just reading his slides ...
No project
Quiz with nonsense question / too obvious response / confusing negations
Sorry but I am disappointed about the learning deepness for an intermediate level course
IMOO it doesn’t deserves the 40€ (to get evaluated)
To be positive: the course provides you with an interesting tour of Kube's feature and goal
By Henrique P•
Nov 8, 2021
Despite having interesting material, the lecturer basically only read the presentations' slides. Also, the "reading" sections solely pointed out to the official documentation. I believe the course should be refactored to make it more appealing.
By Maen M•
Mar 6, 2021
It could be better if you add more animated slides
By Roman N•
Dec 24, 2020
Really poor course.
Instractor basically only reads what is on the screen. 70% of the course materials is a links to official kubernetes documentation.
Instructor never told what a pod is, what is a differece between ReplicaSet and Deployment and so on.
Don't waste your time and money on this.
By Vinicius R C•
Mar 26, 2022
Shold be much better. Basically videos are just a reading of slides. I just liked the last video where it was a proper class.
By Umamahesh S V•
May 31, 2020
Course is organized well, detailed and informative. Few points in the course covered all topics and to a point. I like the course content and was very useful.
By DINESH P S•
Oct 19, 2020
The explanations are brief and unambiguous, Especially the part where you needed to install the kubernetes on the virtual instances in the cloud.
By Mohammad S H S•
Jun 25, 2020
Very good overview and short to the point exercise/hands-on demo to get the theory into practice in a very concise course.
By SUDHIR P R G•
Apr 6, 2021
A great course – I received lots of information and lots of useful strategies/steps to work on Kubernetes. Thank you
By Shianna h•
Sep 6, 2020
Instructor is very precise in his choice of words through out the course and makes Kubernetes easy to understand.
By Morgan D•
Apr 13, 2021
Very good fundamentals to have a good overview of the subject.
Thanks Jim
By Amir A•
Dec 15, 2020
Awesome course. Simple and straight forward guide to using Kubernetes.
By Julio A L S•
Oct 27, 2020
I am very happy to have completed this wonderful course !!!
By Nipun J•
Aug 18, 2020
hands on and very details and good pictures and question
By Sahil S•
Apr 25, 2021
Very Good to get to know fundamentals of Kubernetes
By Muhammad F B M F•
Jun 27, 2021
Very good and clear explanations and tutorials
By Ganesh D•
Feb 19, 2021
Good understanding on Kubernetes deployment.
By Dilip S•
Nov 26, 2020
It helps me to acquire great knowledge on it