No prior experience required.
What you will learn
Comprender la diferencia entre las plataformas de procesamiento de Google Cloud
Comprender los componentes y la arquitectura de Kubernetes
Almacenar imágenes de contenedor en Container Registry
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Esta especialización incorpora labs prácticos mediante nuestra plataforma Qwiklabs.
Los componentes prácticos le permitirán aplicar las habilidades que adquiera en las clases en video. Los proyectos incorporarán temas como los productos de Google Cloud Platform que se usan y configuran en Qwiklabs. Además, adquirirá experiencia práctica con los conceptos que se explican en todos los módulos.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure en Español
En este curso, se presentan conceptos y terminología importantes para trabajar con Google Cloud Platform (GCP). No solo aprenderá sobre muchos de los servicios de procesamiento y almacenamiento disponibles en Google Cloud Platform (como Google App Engine, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Cloud Storage, Google Cloud SQL y BigQuery), sino que también los comparará. Aprenderá sobre herramientas de administración de recursos y políticas, como la jerarquía de Google Cloud Resource y Google Cloud Identity and Access Management. Los labs prácticos le proporcionan habilidades básicas para trabajar con GCP.
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations en Español
En el curso, “Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations”, obtendrá información sobre el diseño y los principios de Google Cloud, además de una introducción a la creación y administración de contenedores de software y a la arquitectura de Kubernetes.
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Workloads en Español
En este curso, “Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Workloads”, aprenderá a realizar operaciones de Kubernetes, a crear y administrar implementaciones, a usar las herramientas de redes de GKE y a proporcionar almacenamiento persistente a sus cargas de trabajo de Kubernetes.
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Production en Español
En este curso, “Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Production”, obtendrá información sobre la seguridad en Kubernetes y Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE); el registro y la supervisión, y el uso de servicios de bases de datos y de almacenamiento administrados de GCP desde GKE.
