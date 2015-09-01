About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud DevOps Engineer
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the difference among Google Cloud compute platforms

  • Understand the components and architecture of Kubernetes

  • Store container images in Container Registry

  • Understand the components that are used to manage Kubernetes workloads

Skills you will gain

  • Continuous Delivery
  • Kubernetes
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Jenkins (Software)
Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up89%(4,050 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Google Cloud

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Containers and Kubernetes

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)
3 hours to complete

Kubernetes Architecture

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Introduction to Kubernetes Workloads

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 46 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GETTING STARTED WITH GOOGLE KUBERNETES ENGINE

About the Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud DevOps Engineer Professional Certificate

Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud DevOps Engineer

Frequently Asked Questions

