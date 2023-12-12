Logging and Monitoring in GC - Português Brasileiro

Google Cloud
What you'll learn

  • Explicar o propósito e as funções do pacote de operações do Google Cloud.

  • Implementar o monitoramento para vários projetos na nuvem.

  • Criar alertas e painéis de monitoramento eficazes. Criar políticas de alertas, verificações de tempo de atividade e alertas.

  • Explicar como coletar registros usando o Cloud Logging e exportar para análise posterior.

There are 7 modules in this course

Este é o curso Logging and Monitoring in Google Cloud. Vamos apresentar os pré-requisitos, o público e os objetivos do curso.

What's included

1 video

Neste módulo, vamos dedicar algum tempo para fazer uma análise geral dos diversos produtos incluídos no pacote de geração de registros, monitoramento e observabilidade.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz

Monitorar envolve saber exatamente o que está acontecendo com os recursos que executamos no Google Cloud. Neste módulo, vamos conferir as opções e práticas recomendadas relacionadas às arquiteturas de projetos de monitoramento. Vamos explicar as diferenças entre os papéis principais do Cloud IAM necessários para decidir quem pode fazer o que quando o assunto é monitoramento. Assim como a arquitetura, essa é uma etapa inicial fundamental. Vamos examinar alguns dos painéis padrão criados pelo Google e como eles devem ser usados. Vamos criar gráficos que vão servir de base para painéis personalizados sobre o consumo de recursos e a carga dos aplicativos. E por fim vamos definir verificações de tempo de atividade para a ativação e a latência.

What's included

9 videos1 quiz1 app item

O alerta proporciona reconhecimento oportuno de problemas nos seus aplicativos em nuvem para que você possa resolvê-los rapidamente. Neste módulo, você vai aprender a desenvolver estratégias de alertas, definir políticas de alertas, adicionar canais de notificação, identificar tipos de alertas e usos comuns para cada um deles, construção e alertas em grupos de recursos e gerenciar políticas de alertas com programação.

What's included

5 videos1 quiz2 app items

Neste módulo, você vai conhecer alguns dos recursos avançados de geração de registros e análise do Google Cloud. Especificamente neste módulo você vai aprender a identificar e escolher entre abordagens de inclusão de tags de recursos, definir coletores de registros, criar métricas de monitoramento com base em entradas de registros, vincular erros de aplicativos ao Logging e a outras ferramentas de operação usando o Error Reporting e exportar registros para o BigQuery para armazenamento de longo prazo e análise baseada em SQL.

What's included

8 videos1 quiz1 app item

Neste módulo vamos examinar como usar os registros de auditoria do Cloud do Google. Você vai aprender a usar os Registros de auditoria do Cloud para responder à pergunta "Quem fez o quê e quando?" Também vamos abordar as práticas recomendadas para registros de auditoria.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz1 app item

Vamos resumir os assuntos abordados neste curso.

What's included

1 video

