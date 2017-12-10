NP
May 6, 2018
The course can help deep understanding docker and learn about google Kubernetes that amazing product from google help deploy software or web app ,scaling, and management of containerized applications.
SB
Dec 12, 2020
I already learnt GKE from Qwiklabs courses. But there are new things that I learnt now, like Architecture of K8s, Edge presence of GCP (GKE), Still there are things that can be taught about Anthos.
By Victor S•
Dec 10, 2017
Too superficial. The use case with Jenkins is pretty nice, but it is not enough. The labs are just a sequence of instructions and it is better just going to Google's tutorials.
By Gautam S•
Sep 12, 2019
I didn't learn anything much as the guidelines were clearly stated in the labs and we just had to copy paste. Had the course been 4 weeks long and we were prompted to work on our own google clouds, it would have been an amazing course. I felt like I was being spoon-fed. The course would've been much better if there were videos explaining what exactly the lab content meant. Also there was literally very less content explained in the videos, given that this is a intermediate course. I suggest you to please make the course more newbie-friendly and justify the name 'Introduction'. Thank you & please review the course
By Yuriy A•
Jan 26, 2020
Very basic information on Kubernetes. This is more marketing material than a training course.
By Jeff H•
Mar 3, 2020
The final lab (using Spinnaker) has been broken for a month now. Despite the language used in the course (being able to choose lab option 1, or lab option 2), BOTH labs in the final module are required to pass the course. So, not only is there a logic flow problem with completing the course, but the additional fact that the lab is broken makes the course unfinishable.
Don't take this course until they've fixed at least one of the above two issues.
By Frank S•
Oct 20, 2019
I'm dissatisfied with this course because
*since labs are time-restricted, there's not much room for exploration
*due to the time pressure, doing the labs boils down to copy&paste of the prepared code snippets
*several key concepts are not explained sufficiently or not at all (e.g. how do Cloud Build, Cloud Pub/Sub, Cloud Sourcecode repo etc. relate to each other; why do we need all of them etc.)
*none of the Unix command line tools used are explained (I'm an old-time Unix user and know sed, curl, tar etc. by heart, but I guess someone who's new to the Unix CLI will quickly get lost / overwhelmed)
*the commands in the last lab (building a CI/CD pipeline) are highly repetitive; almost every command sets the Project ID as an environment variable before the "real" command is run. This is cumbersome and distracting.
*some of the "right" answers in the quizzes are in no way more sensible than the "wrong" ones
Overall, I got a good glimpse of what Kubernetes can do (canary deployments, CI/CD, source code hosting, ...), but I don't feel like I can start my own Kubernetes project without a lot of additional reading.
Kind regards
Frank
By testing•
Apr 20, 2019
The entire course is full of script errors every few words. Sometimes words are spoken in such a way that it completely changes what is being said to the point where it complete differs from diagrams on the screen.
On top of this much of the tutorials are not available without paying for this course which you should not even waste your time on if it was free. Really disappointing and surprising for a course by the creators or Kubernetes.
By Vahram•
Feb 25, 2020
This is a shame, I could not complete the course due to Quizlab issue. the course was due and i did not get my certificate. There is no way to have a direct contact with coursera. I need a solution for this or a full refund.
By Phuong N•
May 6, 2018
By Manikandan K•
May 5, 2018
Amazing course. I have got good insight about Kubernetes, Google Kubernetes Engine and learnt many new techniques. Thanks for Google Cloud and Coursera for offering a valuable course.
By Doug E•
Mar 17, 2020
Broken – see numerous posts in the forum. Even when it's working, the labs merely consist of copy/paste exercises. This is both tedious and a poor means of learning and retaining the course content.
By Nancy J M•
Mar 16, 2020
Apparently dozens of learners can't finish because one of the labs (marked "optional", interestingly) has a code problem and can't be done for full credit. From what I can see, complaints about this are referred to support at Quiklabs, and they have done nothing about it. And the course designers apparently refuse to drop this broken lab. I was enjoying the course and looking forward to finishing. And it is impossible to finish. So, in the absence of any thing done to fix this, I can't recommend this course all. There are other Kubernetes courses, so, take them instead.
By Eric R F•
Jun 5, 2018
The 2nd, 3rd and 4th Labs of this course are amazing. I gave me enough knowledge to architecture how the company I work for can benefit with the use of k8s and Google Cloud.
The 1st Lab is pretty good also, but covers a lot of basic stuff. The other one are pretty much amazing.
By shiva h k b•
Dec 13, 2020
By Brice S R•
Apr 26, 2020
Very nice course that I finished in 5 hours straight! I liked the Spinnaker lab and the fact that it's the first time I have seen 78Gb memory cluster running on a 12vCPUs without having to pay.
By Jorge C•
Mar 29, 2019
mejorar quicklabs
By Marco D P•
May 13, 2020
Course useful, however one of the istructors talks in a confuse way, much as if he does not know what he is talking bout (or at least this is my take)
By Silvio S•
Aug 31, 2021
Googles courses look rather like a marketing pitch than a lesson and the practical exercises only teach how to copy and paste.
By Usman Q•
Aug 7, 2020
Course materials and labs need revision. Seem like they were done in a hurry.
By Dharmik T•
Aug 20, 2018
The course should mention if the labs are not available to access for free. The important part of the course which is labs is not available for free.
By Lucas B•
May 17, 2019
Fast-paced and worth it! This is a fantastic introduction to Kubernetes focusing on the basic terminology and deployment/administration of docker containers to a cluster. It introduces labels, containers, pods, services, namespaces, and several different types of deployment along with a whole lot of different CLI calls to understand what is going on in the cluster.
I'm a developer with a very strong systems background and this course was easy to finish in a couple of days. The videos are good but not sufficient -- the real high quality content is in the course labs, which are DEFINITELY worth the purchase price.
By Ganindu D J•
Jul 7, 2020
I really had an awesome experience on this course with Google Cloud Platform for Kubernetes Applications and a working Continuous Delivery pipeline architecture. If you're interested in Kubernetes and CI/CD pipelines for using it on GCP, this course will give you everything to kick start your applications with those mentioned technologies. The lab sessions were somewhat lengthy but more comprehensive with hands-on experience. Thank you!
By Bryan M•
Feb 11, 2018
This class has very well constructed and had detailed labs that go through the fundamentals of using Docker and Google Kubernetes Engine.
It provides a great overview of Kubernetes general concepts as well as practical usage and impacts.
In my opinion, this is one of the best courses on this subject matter to date. Highly recommended for IT professionals that are trying to retrain their skills and stay relevant.
By Subhojit R•
Dec 8, 2019
This was an ideal course for a beginner like me. Though the labs were a complete copy paste affair , one can still grasp the basics of dockers and containers by attending this course to take their learning forward towards more extensive in depth courses . By no means does this course comprehensively covers all the concepts but nonetheless a great course to kickstart this aspect of devops .
By Yoel S•
May 22, 2020
Concise, comprehensive, and hands-on.
The practice labs are a bit technical, i.e. you can complete the course with copy-paste, so you need self-discipline to actually follow and understand.
A few minor bugs in a couple of labs, but the forums provide solutions.
Comment: the last two labs are not optional, despite the wording, you have to complete both.
By Bharath P•
Jun 4, 2018
Very good learning experience in very short span of time and i loved it. Especially
qwiklabs-gcp training LAB setup done was really awesome and i was able to learn & understand the command quickly and no headaches during learning instead more knowledge than what i was expecting. thanks and more to read and explore on the GCP and K8S offerings.