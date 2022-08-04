About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

What you will learn

  • 了解各个 Google Cloud 计算平台之间的差异

  • 了解 Kubernetes 的组件和架构

  • 在 Container Registry 中存储容器映像

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
12 minutes to complete

第一门课程简介

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Google Cloud 简介

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

容器和 Kubernetes 简介

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Kubernetes 架构

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

