Container Orchestration using Kubernetes
56 ratings
2,537 already enrolled
Understand and deploy various Kubernetes objects like pods, replication controller, deployment and services.
Perform rolling updates and rollbacks in Kubernetes
Welcome to "Container Orchestration using Kubernetes". In this guided project you will learn how to use various Kubernetes objects like pods, replication controller, deployments and services to deploy your application. The task-based approach that we follow in our guided project will get you a better understanding of Kubernetes concepts that comes very handy while working on your real-life projects. Most importantly you will leave this course with more confidence that will get you to work in Kubernetes more efficiently. If you have questions about course content, please post them in the forums to get help from others in the course community. For technical problems with the Coursera platform, visit the Learner Help Center. Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course! Happy learning !!!!!
Linux
Devops
Docker
Containers
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create and deploy your first pod in your Kubernetes cluster
Create and deploy replication controller in your cluster to maintain the state of your pods
Enable access to an application running in your pod through NodePort service
Create your first deployment in Kubernetes cluster
Perform rolling updates and rollbacks in Kubernetes
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by CIMar 15, 2021
quite good hands-on introductory course, easier to learn by doing.
by GDFeb 24, 2021
Instructor was excellent. Gave a good foundational course to start using Kubernetes for common basic functions.
