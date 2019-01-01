Profile

Anju M Dominic

Founder & Principal Consultant

    Bio

    Anju M Dominic is a well accredited professional corporate trainer and consultant in the field of DevOps . She has conducted over 50+ hands-on workshops across different product and service companies. She is also a trainer/author across various training companies including PluralSight, Edureka, KnowledgeHut etc. She is currently the Principal consultant and founder of QuadraLogics, a boutique training/consulting firm. Anju is well known for her contributions to technical articles which includes two books and several whitepapers in the field of software engineering. She is also a regular speaker for many DevOps and Agile conferences.

    Courses

    Containerization Using Docker

    Container Orchestration using Kubernetes

    Manage container images using AWS

    Jenkins : Automating your delivery pipeline

    Accessing your AWS EC2 servers

    Introduction to Ansible: The Fundamentals

    Introduction to Docker : The Basics

