Anju M Dominic is a well accredited professional corporate trainer and consultant in the field of DevOps . She has conducted over 50+ hands-on workshops across different product and service companies. She is also a trainer/author across various training companies including PluralSight, Edureka, KnowledgeHut etc. She is currently the Principal consultant and founder of QuadraLogics, a boutique training/consulting firm. Anju is well known for her contributions to technical articles which includes two books and several whitepapers in the field of software engineering. She is also a regular speaker for many DevOps and Agile conferences.