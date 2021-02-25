Chevron Left
Welcome to "Container Orchestration using Kubernetes". In this guided project you will learn how to use various Kubernetes objects like pods, replication controller, deployments and services to deploy your application. The task-based approach that we follow in our guided project will get you a better understanding of Kubernetes concepts that comes very handy while working on your real-life projects. Most importantly you will leave this course with more confidence that will get you to work in Kubernetes more efficiently. If you have questions about course content, please post them in the forums to get help from others in the course community. For technical problems with the Coursera platform, visit the Learner Help Center. Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course! Happy learning !!!!!...

By GAN H D

Feb 25, 2021

Instructor was excellent. Gave a good foundational course to start using Kubernetes for common basic functions.

By Carlos I

Mar 16, 2021

quite good hands-on introductory course, easier to learn by doing.

By Thomas O

Dec 21, 2020

get ready to edit some .yml files!

By Sethuraman P

Aug 2, 2021

Very good and explanative

By Mourad O

Feb 4, 2021

top project for beginners

By Bharat C

Jan 16, 2022

Great learning

By Amarasinghe A

Nov 30, 2020

good course

By Fernando M

Apr 8, 2022

Good.

By Amol C P

May 19, 2021

Great

By VamseeKrishna D

Mar 5, 2021

This is the high level project with nice explanation of the use case.

Trainer knowledge is really commendable and the way she explains is pretty understandable.

Thanks for the nice session with project

By rafa b

Jun 3, 2021

Good content and practice, but need more examples and labs

By J

Oct 29, 2020

Best hands-on projects to kubernetes I could expect

By COWARD R A

Apr 8, 2021

This course was okay, but I found parts of it unclear, especially in lesson 5 which did not work particularly well for me. A lot of the yml file editing was rather mechanical, often with a rather scant explanation of the meaning of the various file entries. I think they should have provided some ready-made example files with clear comments explaining the exact purpose of each entry in the file. I also think the course should have contained a better overview of how Kubernetics goes together, as on their own site: https://kubernetes.io/docs/tutorials/kubernetes-basics/

By Luis C

Jul 27, 2021

It is a little short and basic, but it is perfect if what you look for is to have a first hands-on experience on how to do the the basic actions with Kubernetes from the command line.

By Suvra G

Jun 6, 2021

Some diagrams could have helped better in understanding.

