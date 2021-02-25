GD
Feb 24, 2021
Instructor was excellent. Gave a good foundational course to start using Kubernetes for common basic functions.
Mar 15, 2021
quite good hands-on introductory course, easier to learn by doing.
By GAN H D•
Feb 25, 2021
By Carlos I•
Mar 16, 2021
By Thomas O•
Dec 21, 2020
get ready to edit some .yml files!
By Sethuraman P•
Aug 2, 2021
Very good and explanative
By Mourad O•
Feb 4, 2021
top project for beginners
By Bharat C•
Jan 16, 2022
Great learning
By Amarasinghe A•
Nov 30, 2020
good course
By Fernando M•
Apr 8, 2022
Good.
By Amol C P•
May 19, 2021
Great
By VamseeKrishna D•
Mar 5, 2021
This is the high level project with nice explanation of the use case.
Trainer knowledge is really commendable and the way she explains is pretty understandable.
Thanks for the nice session with project
By rafa b•
Jun 3, 2021
Good content and practice, but need more examples and labs
By J•
Oct 29, 2020
Best hands-on projects to kubernetes I could expect
By COWARD R A•
Apr 8, 2021
This course was okay, but I found parts of it unclear, especially in lesson 5 which did not work particularly well for me. A lot of the yml file editing was rather mechanical, often with a rather scant explanation of the meaning of the various file entries. I think they should have provided some ready-made example files with clear comments explaining the exact purpose of each entry in the file. I also think the course should have contained a better overview of how Kubernetics goes together, as on their own site: https://kubernetes.io/docs/tutorials/kubernetes-basics/
By Luis C•
Jul 27, 2021
It is a little short and basic, but it is perfect if what you look for is to have a first hands-on experience on how to do the the basic actions with Kubernetes from the command line.
By Suvra G•
Jun 6, 2021
Some diagrams could have helped better in understanding.