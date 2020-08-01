Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Identifying Security Vulnerabilities in C/C++Programming by University of California, Davis

This course builds upon the skills and coding practices learned in both Principles of Secure Coding and Identifying Security Vulnerabilities, courses one and two, in this specialization. This course uses the focusing technique that asks you to think about: “what to watch out for” and “where to look” to evaluate and ultimately remediate fragile C++ library code. The techniques you’ll be examining will make your programs perform accurately and be resistant to attempts to perform inaccurately. This is really what the term secure programming means. You will be shown common errors that people make, and then learn how to program more robustly. You will apply tips and best practices to help you improve your programming style and help you to avoid common problems like buffer overflows, which may or may not cause security problems....

BB

Feb 22, 2021

I liked the course and the instructor is really nice. It could use more code. This course has very minimal code.

HH

May 30, 2020

Thoroughly enjoyed the course. learned a lot. thank you.

By Yussef D

Aug 1, 2020

While its not really necessary to be a programmer its might be addressed to these, its all conceptual , and most of the time the professor assumes you know how to do things, they dont provide code or example codes..... while he mentioned some functions you might need to avoid or you can use instead , it gives you the feeling there might be more to it.

there isn't a cheat sheet provided and I would love to see some sort of summary where you could always refer to the juice stuff to review instead of reading the whole video transcript.

By Giorgio B

Oct 28, 2019

Although this course is not strictly for C/C++ developers, it covers a lot of vulnerabilities that could arise with bad programming.

In my opinion this course is much more general than "C/C++ Programming".

By RAHUL K

May 12, 2020

Practical demos could have added more fun to this course.

By Georgios G

Jan 18, 2021

Even if you know what a format string attack is, or what malloc() writes to the heap,

this course will teach you a better way of thinking about the problematic areas of the execution of a program.

The Professor Delivers.

By Belen

Feb 22, 2021

I liked the course and the instructor is really nice. It could use more code. This course has very minimal code.

By HENIL

May 31, 2020

Thoroughly enjoyed the course. learned a lot. thank you.

By Nimish S

Mar 25, 2020

Great Course ..

By Nazmul A J

May 14, 2020

Alhamdulillah

By Amol V S

May 27, 2021

Good.

By DEEPA I

Jul 1, 2020

Good

By Bill D

Jun 13, 2020

This was interesting: a good introduction on what we need to develop a secure program and most common sources of vulnerabilities. Thank you!

By Vivek P

Nov 30, 2020

More code and Example would be good in this code, Example code for Discussion would be good for ideal reference

By Ashish S

May 15, 2020

osum

By Nickolas D

Jun 18, 2021

Good course with well presented information and good info on topics related to multi-threaded processing vulnerabilities, environment variables, file systems, cryptography, public/private key sharing, input injection, buffer overflows, validation, and permissions (all dealt with via a Linux backdrop). That said, the coding examples were usually small and not particularly practical. This course would be greatly improved with better examples and deep dives into various scenarios for each topic. Additionally implementation of jupyter notebooks for c/c++ build environments would be excellent for showcasing how to run/write secure code and also take advantage of insecure code.

By Bhikshapathi D

May 17, 2020

Good Learning and good to know that how a programmer neglects the security aspects while coding.

but i feel the content could have been better with deeper understading with live coding eamples.

Thanks for all your Efforts :)

By Bob L

Aug 17, 2020

Good course, I just do not do much c or c++ programming anymore.

By Dhiraja K S

Apr 8, 2022

Need more programtic way

