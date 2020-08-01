BB
Feb 22, 2021
I liked the course and the instructor is really nice. It could use more code. This course has very minimal code.
HH
May 30, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyed the course. learned a lot. thank you.
By Yussef D•
Aug 1, 2020
While its not really necessary to be a programmer its might be addressed to these, its all conceptual , and most of the time the professor assumes you know how to do things, they dont provide code or example codes..... while he mentioned some functions you might need to avoid or you can use instead , it gives you the feeling there might be more to it.
there isn't a cheat sheet provided and I would love to see some sort of summary where you could always refer to the juice stuff to review instead of reading the whole video transcript.
By Giorgio B•
Oct 28, 2019
Although this course is not strictly for C/C++ developers, it covers a lot of vulnerabilities that could arise with bad programming.
In my opinion this course is much more general than "C/C++ Programming".
By RAHUL K•
May 12, 2020
Practical demos could have added more fun to this course.
By Georgios G•
Jan 18, 2021
Even if you know what a format string attack is, or what malloc() writes to the heap,
this course will teach you a better way of thinking about the problematic areas of the execution of a program.
The Professor Delivers.
By Belen•
Feb 22, 2021
By HENIL•
May 31, 2020
By Nimish S•
Mar 25, 2020
Great Course ..
By Nazmul A J•
May 14, 2020
Alhamdulillah
By Amol V S•
May 27, 2021
Good.
By DEEPA I•
Jul 1, 2020
Good
By Bill D•
Jun 13, 2020
This was interesting: a good introduction on what we need to develop a secure program and most common sources of vulnerabilities. Thank you!
By Vivek P•
Nov 30, 2020
More code and Example would be good in this code, Example code for Discussion would be good for ideal reference
By Ashish S•
May 15, 2020
osum
By Nickolas D•
Jun 18, 2021
Good course with well presented information and good info on topics related to multi-threaded processing vulnerabilities, environment variables, file systems, cryptography, public/private key sharing, input injection, buffer overflows, validation, and permissions (all dealt with via a Linux backdrop). That said, the coding examples were usually small and not particularly practical. This course would be greatly improved with better examples and deep dives into various scenarios for each topic. Additionally implementation of jupyter notebooks for c/c++ build environments would be excellent for showcasing how to run/write secure code and also take advantage of insecure code.
By Bhikshapathi D•
May 17, 2020
Good Learning and good to know that how a programmer neglects the security aspects while coding.
but i feel the content could have been better with deeper understading with live coding eamples.
Thanks for all your Efforts :)
By Bob L•
Aug 17, 2020
Good course, I just do not do much c or c++ programming anymore.
By Dhiraja K S•
Apr 8, 2022
Need more programtic way